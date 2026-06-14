UFC Brings High-Stakes Cage Fighting to White House Lawn in Unprecedented Event

The UFC staged its Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House, a first for the venue, investing over $60 million in arena construction. The event, featuring fighters like Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, highlighted the long-standing alliance between UFC President Dana White and Donald Trump. Despite forecasts of severe weather, organizers vowed the event would go on, turning the nation's symbolic democratic grounds into a combat sports arena.

The UFC Freedom 250 event marked an unprecedented fusion of sports and politics as mixed martial arts came to the South Lawn of the White House .

Over $60 million and countless hours of labor were invested in constructing the arena, overseen by the National Park Service. The event featured ceremonial weigh-ins with commentator Joe Rogan, Ilia Topuria, and Justin Gaethje. This spectacle underscored a 25-year relationship between UFC President Dana White and former President Donald Trump, who attended previous UFC events and had White speak at Republican conventions. Despite weather threats, White reaffirmed the show would proceed





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