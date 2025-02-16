UFC Apex Results: Cannonier Stops Rodrigues, Zalal Outduels Kattar, and More

Jared Cannonier delivered a statement victory over Gregory Rodrigues, while Youssef Zalal outpointed Calvin Kattar. Other notable results include: Shahbazyan's KO win, Bonfim's TKO loss, Delgado's debut victory, and Walker's dominant submission over Mayes.

On Saturday at the UFC Apex, Jared Cannonier delivered one of the most memorable performances of his career. The 40-year-old middleweight contender entered as the underdog against Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues . The No. 7-ranked Cannonier turned Rodrigues away in the latter’s attempt to gain a ranking in the UFC ’s middleweight division with a statement-making fourth-round TKO.Things didn’t start well for Cannonier .

Rodrigues dropped him twice in the first round, but the veteran battled back to take control in the second frame. With Rodrigues seemingly showing a second wind in the third, Cannonier took permanent control of the momentum with this titanic elbow that put the Brazilian down. Rodrigues made it out of the round, but Cannonier wasted no time pursuing the finish in the fourth, forcing referee Herb Dean to stop the fight. The win snapped a two-fight losing streak for Cannonier and halted a three-fight win streak for Rodrigues.After battling his way back into the UFC, Youssef Zalal has been on a tear. Zalal danced circles around No. 10 Calvin Kattar en route to a unanimous-decision victory. Zalal’s speed and accuracy was superb through the first two rounds. Kattar couldn’t catch him. In the third, Zalal went from being elusive to flat-out running. It cost him the round on all three judges scorecards and somewhat dampened his performance.Youssef Zalal def. Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision (29-28x3)Shahbazyan is experiencing a resurgence. After going through a period when he looked like a bust, he has righted the ship. He’s not on a streak, but he did save himself from a nasty two-fight skid with this explosive KO over Budka.He has now lost three in a row–every fight since earning a main roster contract on Dana White Contender Series in September 2023. To make matters worse, he missed weight in his last fight against Andre Petroski in September 2024.After a strong first round, things went downhill for Bonfim. He got caught with a question mark kick in the face. It dazed him and opened a nasty cut. He finished the round, but told his corner he couldn’t see between rounds. The doctor stepped in to stop the fight between rounds. Here is a look at the kick that ultimately finished the fight.Delgado made a splash in his main roster debut. After establishing himself as one of the standouts from Season 8 of Dana White Contender Series, Delgado has proved he will be a factor on the main roster.Angela Hill def. Ketlen Souza via split decision (29-28x2, 28-29)After a disappointing loss to Nicholas Dalby in November 2023, the Brazilian prospect has now won two fights in a row and this vicious submission will only contribute to his restored hype machine.Valter Walker def. Don’Tale Mayes via submission (heel hook) (R1, 1:17) Walker, the brother of Johnny Walker, is making a name for himself in the UFC’s heavyweight division. He easily submitted Mayes with a heel hook. Here is a look at the finish: It was Walker’s second straight win by heel hook, and it might have been a costly loss for Mayes. He came into the fight ranked No. 15 with what I believe was a generous ranking. That’ll be gone for sure, with Walker almost certainly replacing him. Mayes may have more issues too, considering he could find himself released following the loss. The UFC has been purging underwhelming heavyweights from the roster over the past few months. Mayes, a loser of his last two fights and three of his last four, seems like a strong candidate for the cut line





