UFC 335 main event features Charles Oliveira defending the BMF belt against Diego Lopes. Baisangur Susurkaev withdraws due to injury, impacting the middleweight division card ahead of the December 2025 bout.

UFC 335 will headline the final month of the year with a single championship bout as Charles Oliveira attempts to defend his BMF belt for the first time. The heavyweight contender faces former featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes in the night's main event at a venue to be determined in December 2025.

Oliveira and Lopes Battle for BMF Honor

Charles Oliveira enters this highly anticipated clash looking to cement his status in the division while defending the prestigious title. Diego Lopes arrives as a formidable obstacle having previously challenged for the featherweight championship. The matchup promises to be a highlight of the evening as both fighters bring their distinct styles to the octagon.

Also read Josh Hokit Offered Fight With Undefeated UFC Star for Light Heavyweight Debut

News sources indicate this will be Oliveira's second appearance in the heavyweight division. The bout marks a significant moment in his career as he seeks to add another accolade to his extensive list of achievements. Fans and analysts are closely watching how the former champion adapts to the weight class against a skilled grappler like Lopes.

Susurkaev Withdraws From Middleweight Bout

UFC 335 suffered a significant setback when Baisangur Susurkaev withdrew from the scheduled middleweight matchup against Damian Pinas. The Russian fighter revealed his withdrawal via Instagram due to injury. This marks the second time in a few months that Susurkaev has been forced to pull out of a scheduled fight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Susurkaev previously made a quick turnaround to compete at UFC 319 just four days after his last outing. He closed out the previous year with a knockout victory over Eric McConico at UFC 322. His most recent appearance at UFC 328 resulted in a submission win against Djorden Santos with under a minute remaining in the contest.

The loss of Susurkaev is a considerable blow to the card given his rising profile in the promotion. The UFC may struggle to find a suitable replacement for Pinas on such short notice. Damian Pinas has also finished all three of his UFC opponents thus far, making the matchup intriguing for viewers.

Johnson Faces Moreno in Flyweight Clash

The main card also features a high-profile flyweight matchup between Charles Johnson and Brandon Moreno. Johnson will take on the former champion in a bout that promises intense action and technical skill. Moreno's experience in the octagon contrasts with Johnson's rising momentum.

Additional bouts on the card include a bantamweight contest between Kyler Phillips and Ethyn Ewing to open the main card. Other featured fights include Nikolay Veretnnikov facing Ronald Humphrey and Jacqueline Cavalcanti taking on Michelle Montague. The line-up showcases a mix of veterans and rising prospects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Card Dynamics and Future Implications

The structure of UFC 335 reflects the promotion's strategy to showcase title defenses alongside exciting undercard bouts. The removal of Susurkaev alters the dynamics of the middleweight division. Pinas must now adjust his training and strategy for an unknown opponent or an empty slot.

Charles Oliveira's BMF defense serves as the primary draw for fans attending or watching remotely. The event aims to deliver high-level competition across multiple weight classes. Results from this card will significantly impact rankings and future title opportunities for the participants involved.