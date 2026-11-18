UFC 334 reshuffles the official rankings. Kayla Harrison claims the pound-for-pound title while Ciryl Gane defends his heavyweight belt in New York.

UFC 334 has officially concluded and delivered significant shifts to the official UFC rankings following a major event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The penultimate numbered UFC event of 2026 featured two title fights that directly impacted the heavyweight and pound-for-pound standings. Ciryl Gane successfully defended his undisputed UFC heavyweight title, while Amanda Nunes challenged Kayla Harrison for the bantamweight championship.

Gane Maintains Heavyweight Supremacy

Ciryl Gane secured his status as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion by defeating the undefeated challenger Josh Hokit in the main event of UFC 334. The victory, achieved at the iconic Madison Square Garden arena, allows Gane to retain the prestigious heavyweight belt and maintain his position at the top of the division. This result reinforces the current hierarchy in the heavyweight class for the remainder of 2026.

Also read UFC Legend Amanda Nunes Offers Suprise Condition for Possible Kayla Harrison Rematch

Harrison Claims Top Pound-for-Pound Spot

Kayla Harrison defeated former champion Amanda Nunes in the co-main event to win the bantamweight title and immediately ascend to number one in the women's pound-for-pound rankings. Harrison takes the crown from Valentina Shevchenko, who previously held the top spot, marking a significant shift in the overall MMA landscape. The UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes returns to the rankings at number ten, falling below women's flyweight contender Jasmine Jasudavicius after her loss.

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Notable Movements in Lower Weight Classes

Bia Mesquita rocketed up the women's bantamweight rankings with a first-round submission victory against Macy Chiasson, extending her undefeated record. Mesquita climbed five places to number five in the Meta AI women's bantamweight rankings and three spots to number eight in the division's media rankings. Her performance, which included four finishes in her four UFC bouts, highlights her rising status in the competitive bantamweight division.

Ranking Surprises in Middle and Welterweight

Caio Borralho moved up one spot to number five in the Meta AI middleweight rankings after securing a unanimous decision victory over Yousri Belgaroui on the main card. In the welterweight division, Kevin Holland jumped five places to number ten in the Meta AI rankings and one place to number fourteen in the media rankings. Holland's ranking increase is considered unexpected given that he fought Uros Medic to a majority draw in a bout that many observers felt should have been scored for Holland.