UFC 334 Press Conference Tonight in New York City as Gane, Nunes Headline Card

UFC 334 press conference occurs tonight in NYC. Ciryl Gane faces Josh Hokit while Amanda Nunes returns to challenge Kayla Harrison at Madison Square Garden.

UFC 334 is just a few days away, and the event's official pre-fight press conference is scheduled to go down tonight in New York City. In the main event, former interim heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane opens his reign as undisputed champion when he takes on undefeated challenger Josh Hokit. The night's co-main event is arguably the more highly-anticipated matchup of the card's two title fights, as UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes returns from retirement to challenge reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison.

Gane and Nunes Headline Major UFC 334 Title Fights

The highly-anticipated fight between Harrison and Nunes was originally slated to take place at UFC 324 to help kick off the promotion's 2026 schedule and new deal with Paramount. Instead, the bout will now take place at Madison Square Garden, bringing two of the sport's biggest names together on a massive stage. Kayla Harrison enters as the reigning champion, having previously defeated Julianna Pena in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. Amanda Nunes, a legend in the sport, returns after a period of retirement to challenge for the belt, marking a significant moment for the bantamweight division and the organization as a whole.

Also read Francis Ngannou Lays Claim to UFC Heavyweight Crown Ahead of UFC 334 Title Fight

In the heavyweight division, Ciryl Gane looks to solidify his status as the undisputed king of the weight class. The Frenchman will face Josh Hokit, who enters the octagon with an undefeated record. This matchup represents a critical test for Gane as he begins his reign as the sole champion, having previously held the interim title. The press conference will likely focus heavily on the dynamics between these two fighters and their paths to this main event bout at UFC 334.

High-Profile Undercard Features Rising Stars and Top Contenders

As would be expected for a major UFC event at Madison Square Garden, the UFC 334 main card also features several other high-profile fights with some significant divisional implications. The card is packed with talent from various weight classes, ensuring there is action and drama throughout the night for fans following the organization's latest installment.

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At middleweight, Yoursi Belgaroui will look to extend an undefeated start to his UFC career when he takes on top-ranked contender and "Fighting Nerds" team member Caio Borralho. This bout promises to be a tactical battle between two rising stars in the middleweight division. Belgaroui's undefeated record contrasts with Borralho's top-ranked status, setting the stage for a compelling matchup that could shift the rankings significantly.

In a huge welterweight bout, Kevin Holland returns to the octagon after a challenging period. Holland came into this year on a two-fight skid but got back on track his last time out at UFC 327 when he defeated Randy Brown. His opponent is not explicitly named in the immediate context but the fight is highlighted as a major step in his comeback journey. Uros Medic also features prominently in the welterweight landscape, having beaten Daniel Rodriguez during UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena, though his specific opponent for UFC 334 requires further clarification from official records.

Press Conference Schedule and Event Logistics in New York

The pre-fight press conference for UFC 334 is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. today (Thursday, November 12). The event takes place in New York City, providing a central location for media coverage and fan engagement leading up to the weekend's fights. The press conference will offer the final opportunity for fighters to address the media before heading to the weigh-ins and the main event.

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout throughout the weekend for weigh-in coverage, predictions, and live results from all the action during UFC 334. The organization has a history of delivering high-quality coverage for major events, ensuring fans have access to all the necessary information. Drew, an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship, contributes to this coverage. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023, bringing extensive knowledge of the sport to his reporting.

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The visual history of these fighters adds depth to the narrative surrounding UFC 334. Josh Hokit has been seen in previous bouts, including a fight against Derrick Lewis during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. Ciryl Gane also has a notable history, including a fight against Alex Pereira during UFC Freedom 250. These past performances provide context for their current matchups and the stakes involved in their upcoming encounters at Madison Square Garden.