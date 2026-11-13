UFC 334 Morning Weigh-In Show Live Stream & Results for Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit

UFC 334 is set to go down tomorrow night (November 14) and today 26 fighters will step on the scale in New York City to weigh-in for the event.

In the welterweight division, Uros Medic looks to extend his winning run to five fights when he takes on fan favorite Kevin Holland. Kevin Holland reacts after the fight against Randy Brown during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectcontender Caio Borralho will try to halt the rise of Yousri Belgaroui following a 3-0 start to the former kickboxer’s UFC career. Yousri Belgaroui fights Djorden Santos during UFC Fight Night at Desert Diamond Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectIn the featured prelim for UFC 334, two-time welterweight title challengerStephen Thompson fights Joaquin Buckley during UFC 307 at Delta Center.

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| USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Another longtime UFC veteran will also be in action earlier on the prelims, as Jim Miller looks to add to his record-number of UFC victories and will further extend his record for UFC appearances when he meets Terrance McKinney. Jim Miller fights against Chase Hooper during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Other standout matchups from the UFC 334 prelims include Drew Dober vs. Chris Duncan, Melquizael Costa vs. Jared Gordon, and Macy Chiasson vs. Bia Mesquita. The weigh-ins for UFC 334 are scheduled to kick off at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 13. Ciryl Gane poses for a photo during weigh-ins for the UFC Freedom 250 at The Ellipse.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect You can check out a live stream of the official UFC 334 Morning Weigh-In Show below, courtesy of the UFC. Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout for predictions and a betting guide for the event, as well as live results and highlights from all the action on fight night when UFC 334 goes down at Madison Square Garden.

Kayla Harrison vs. Amana Nunes – For the UFC Women’s Bantamweight ChampionshipStephen Thompson vs. Charles RadtkeMelquizal Costa vs. Jared GordonAdd us as a preferred source on