UFC 334 Main Event: Ciryl Gane Defends Heavyweight Title Against Josh Hokit

UFC 334 takes place on November 14 at Madison Square Garden featuring Ciryl Gane defending his heavyweight championship against Josh Hokit. Read the full details on the card and start time.

UFC 334 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 14, at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. The premier mixed martial arts event begins at 5 p.m. ET and 2 p.m. PT, drawing a global audience to witness the championship matchups. This gathering of elite athletes promises high-stakes competition in the octagon, headlined by two of the division's top contenders. Fans can expect a night of intense action as the organization brings its best talent to one of the world's most famous sports arenas.

Heavyweight Championship Match Details

Ciryl Gane defends his heavyweight title against American challenger Josh Hokit in the main event. The French fighter holds a professional record of 14-2-0, while the undefeated American enters the cage with a perfect 10-0-0 record. This bout represents a significant moment in the heavyweight division, pitting experience against a flawless record. The winner will retain or capture the prestigious UFC Heavyweight championship belt.

Also read UFC 334 Morning Weigh-In Show Live Stream & Results for Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit

Co-Main Event Bantamweight Title Fight

The co-main event features American Kayla Harrison taking on Brazilian legend Amanda Nunes for Harrison's women's bantamweight championship. Harrison holds a 19-1-0 record, facing off against the formidable Nunes, who stands at 23-5-0. This clash of titans in the bantamweight division adds another layer of prestige to the card. Fans can anticipate a historic matchup as Nunes attempts to add another title to her legacy against the defending champion.

Walkout Music and Fighter Routines

Each fighter arrives at the center of the octagon accompanied by specific theme music that sets the tone for their performance. Ciryl Gane typically walks out to "Be With Them" by Tezzus, which features Protect. Josh Hokit prefers to enter to "Real American," the iconic theme by Hulk Hogan performed by Rick Derringer. These musical choices are deeply personal and integral to the pre-fight rituals of the competitors.

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Additional Performance Music Details

The musical atmosphere extends to the other major matchups on the card, with fighters selecting tracks that resonate with their personal brands. Kayla Harrison usually walks out to "Unbreakable" by Jay Kill & The Hustle Standard. Amanda Nunes makes her entrance to "American Oxygen" by Rihanna, creating a powerful backdrop for her title defense. These artistic elements contribute to the spectacle and drama that define major UFC events.

Viewing Options and Subscription Changes

Viewers have multiple options for watching the event, with significant changes to subscription models affecting access. The Essential Plan has seen a price increase to $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year. For those seeking an ad-free experience, the price has risen to $12.99 per month or $129.99 per year. This higher tier now includes Showtime, access to local CBS stations, and all features of the Essential Plan.

Streaming Service Package Updates

For consumers looking for broader entertainment bundles, the package including more than 185 channels is available for $144.99 for the first month. The subsequent monthly rate for this comprehensive service is $174.99. This tier provides access to ESPN Unlimited, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, and unlimited DVR storage. Users can stream on three devices simultaneously, though the five-day trial period will convert to the regular subscription price at checkout.