UFC 334: Josh Hokit Faces Ciryl Gane at Madison Square Garden

UFC commentator Jon Anik analyzes Josh Hokit's underdog chances against Ciryl Gane at the historic Madison Square Garden event on November 12, 2026.

UFC lead commentator Jon Anik highlighted the historic significance of Madison Square Garden as the stage for UFC 334, an event taking place on November 12, 2026, at the Infosys Theater in New York. The venue holds deep roots in combat sports history, having hosted legendary performances from Conor McGregor, Georges St-Pierre, Alex Pereira, and Jorge Masvidal since the organization returned to the location each year in the same week starting in 2016. Anik described the city as possessing an undeniably special electric atmosphere that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the world.

Hokit's Underdog Path to Victory

Josh Hokit enters the main card as a significant underdog against former title challenger Ciryl Gane, with betting odds currently sitting at +190 rather than the deeper +500 range often seen for underdogs. Anik suggests that Hokit must adopt a dirty boxing style and invoke fatigue in Gane early in the fight to have a realistic chance of winning. The strategy involves making the contest physically grueling to force the match into championship rounds, where Hokit's wrestling prowess and ground-and-pound capabilities could neutralize Gane's elite athletic advantages.

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Gane's Speed and Athletic Edge

Ciryl Gane presents a formidable challenge as a master athlete who rarely faces opponents capable of matching his hand speed in certain respects. Anik noted that while Hokit possesses significant tools, including his time on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad and his collegiate football record of scoring 17 touchdowns for Fresno State, the fight dynamics heavily favor the technical skill set of Gane. The underdog status reflects the genuine difficulty Hokit faces in trying to disrupt Gane's rhythm without being overpowered by the French fighter's reach and precision.

Historic Precedents at the Garden

Madison Square Garden has long been considered the Mecca of combat sports, a title it shares with its legacy in basketball. Anik recalled the electric performances that have defined the venue over the years, including Conor McGregor's second-round TKO of Eddie Alvarez in 2016, which made McGregor the first simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history. The return to this iconic location every November has become the biggest week of the calendar for the promotion, drawing intense anticipation from fans and fighters alike who view the Saturday night card as the culmination of the annual New York fighting tradition.

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AI Technology and Corner Analysis

IBM, a partner of Anik, will introduce new data analytics to UFC 334 by testing metrics around corner enthusiasm to evaluate fighter performance between rounds. This AI-powered technology will provide real-time scores based on the energy, inflection, composure, and chaos exhibited by each fighter's coaching team. Anik explained that this tool allows analysts to determine if corners are deflated, aggressive, or attempting to manipulate judges by calling out strikes, offering a unprecedented layer of insight into the psychological and tactical dynamics occurring behind the octagon fence during critical moments of the bout.

Greg Jackson's Strategic Influence

Josh Hokit trains under the guidance of mastermind Greg Jackson and the Jackson Wink team, a camp famously responsible for creating Jon Jones, the undefeated superstar widely regarded as the greatest fighter of all time. This pedigree suggests that Hokit's corner will be highly effective in implementing complex strategies to exploit Gane's vulnerabilities. As the fight progresses, the commentary and guidance from Jackson's camp will be crucial, particularly if the match extends to the later rounds where Hokit's endurance and wrestling-based ground control could turn the tide against Gane's striking dominance.