UFC 334: Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Gane vs. Hokit, Harrison vs. Nunes

The UFC returns to New York City and Madison Square Garden tonight (November 14) for a highly-anticipated UFC 334 card. After being promoted from interim to und

Immediately before Harrison and Nunes throw down for the women's bantamweight belt, Caio Borralho will try to halt the rise of Yousri Belgaroui in a huge middleweight contest.

Caio Borralho reacts after defeating Reinier De Ridder during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect In the welterweight division, Serbian finisher Uros Medic looks to extend his winning run to five fights when he takes on fan favorite Kevin Holland, who returned to the win column his last time out when he defeated Randy Brown. Kevin Holland fights Randy Brown during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center.

Also read UFC 334 Morning Weigh-In Show Live Stream & Results for Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectDana White’s Contender SeriesUFC 334 Prelims Close Out With Stephen Thompson’s Retirement Fightmakes the walk to the Octagon for the final timeStephen Thompson fights Joaquin Buckley during UFC 307 at Delta Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect The UFC 334 prelims also feature the promotion’s all-time appearances and wins leader Jim Miller, who faces dangerous finisher Terrance McKinney in a lightweight bout.

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Other standout matchups from the prelim portion of the event include Melquizael Costa vs. Jared Gordon, Drew Dober vs. Chris Duncan, and undefeated women’s bantamweight contender Bia Mesquita taking on Macy Chiasson.both missed weight ahead of their respective fightsTerrance McKinney fights Viacheslav Borshchev during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The prelims for UFC 334 are slated to kick off at 5:00 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass and Paramount+ before the regular prelims at 7:00 p.m. ET and main card at 9:00 p.m. ET, both of which will be available on Paramount+ in the United States.

Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit – For the UFC Heavyweight ChampionshipCaio Borralho vs. Yousri BelgarouiUFC 334 Preliminary Card Donte Johnson vs. Cesar AlmeidaMelquizael Costa vs. Jared GordonAdd us as a preferred source on