UFC 250: Josh Hokit Takes Cheap Shot at First Lady Michelle Obama

MMA fighter Josh Hokit took UFC 250 down an even trashier road by taking a cheap shot at First Lady Michelle Obama for no reason.

MMA fighter Josh Hokit took UFC 250 down an even trashier road by taking a cheap shot at First Lady Michelle Obama for no reason.

, UFC Freedom 250. You know, that big event where greased-up, half-naked men got to go to town on each other for Trump's delight to celebrate America's 250th birthday – even though it was being held on Trump's birthday and not July 4th. Because nothing says"Celebrate America" than an event attended by Trump lackeys, MAGA flunkies, and social-f***ers, that you can only watch on a streaming service you have to pay for.

But we digress, let's get to Hokit's big moment to shine. , Hokit must've still been all hot and bothered going into his post-fight interview with White's personal handpuppet and ninth funniest person on.

After a bunch of rambling self-promotion in an effort to sell himself as some kind of"wacky character," the guy who looks like a cross between a third-rateand the creepy uncle whose nieces are told not to sit on his lap went on to kiss up to Trump and say something about a"lord and savior" that he claims to believe in before dropping this gem at the end of rant:"Now listen, Alex Pereira, I'm going to chama on your mama. And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man!

Am I right, America?

" Of course, Rogan did exactly what you would expect him to do in response: nothing. What First Ladyhad to do with all of this is still a mystery, as is the reasoning behind Hokit calling out a very powerful and popular Black woman during an event that was being pimped as a celebration of the best that the U.S. has to offer. Hokit's far from that. Maybe he should stick to getting hit in the head for a living.

It sounds like he's pretty good at it. Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.

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