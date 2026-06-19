Enforced stoppages at the World Cup for players to drink have upside and downside.

Sponsored hydration breaks happen once per half. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images UEFA is not intending to make mandatory hydration breaks part of Euro 2028, with the practice at the 2026 World Cup increasingly criticized.

On the face of it, hydration breaks make a lot of sense to keep players safe during the intense heat of the North American summer. But the three-minute pause in play midway through each half, effectively breaking a two-half soccer match into four quarters, has invited additional advertising into a World Cup already perceived to be more about revenue and profit than sporting endeavor.

Broadcasters are free to cut away from the live game feed while play is paused to show commercials, although it is the choice of individual broadcasters whether to do so. Strict rules limit commercials to 130 seconds andMany have also questioned why these hydration stoppages have to be a mandatory part of every single match, even when weather conditions are safely manageable without—AT&T Stadium, for example, has a roof and is climate controlled.

FIFA’s justification is integrity and consistency across the whole tournament, although 70F is obviously very different from 95F.UEFA policy is that a dedicated pause in play to take on fluids are considered on a case-by-case basis if high temperatures are expected. In such instances, it is down to the match delegate to assess the conditions using a digital wet bulb globe temperature thermometer, with “32C WBGT/35C” the stated UEFA threshold that would prompt a mandatory hydration break.

WBGT is considered the most accurate method of measuring the risk of heat stress during exercise outdoors.there are no plans to makes change for either the Champions League or the next European Championship in 2028. England players were made to stop in a climate-controlled stadium. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty ImagesWorld Cup , including during England vs. Croatia and Iraq vs. Norway.

The former was played in the air-conditioned AT&T Stadium, while the temperature during the barely eclipsed 70F. Aside from frustration at lengthy stoppages in play for supporters, hydration breaks have changed the pattern and momentum in matches. The enforced pause during the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa was followed by lower intensity after the restart. Iraq also lost its momentum in the aforementioned clash with Norway, conceding the first goal quickly after hydration and eventually losing heavily.

Not all players appear keen either. Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk called breaks “really interesting” and“If it is really hot, obviously it would be good to put in, but I think you have to look at it in every game separately, in my opinion,” he said. Google





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