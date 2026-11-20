The Nations League quarterfinal draw has produced a World Cup semifinal rematch between Spain and France, while England faces Norway again. The two-legged ties will be played in March 2027.

The UEFA Nations League quarterfinal draw was held on Friday, setting up two-legged ties for March 2027 that carry a strong sense of familiarity after this past summer's World Cup.

Nations League Quarterfinal Fixtures

The top two nations from each League A group - Belgium, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Spain - will compete in the quarterfinals. The first legs will be played in the March 25 to 27 window, and the second legs will take place from March 28 to 30. The group winners, which are France, England, Germany and Portugal, will host the second leg of their respective ties. Winners will be decided on aggregate.

Also read The Top Playmakers And Breakout Stars Who Made Our Nations League Top XI

Spain will face France in a repeat of this past summer's World Cup semifinal. Spain, the World Cup champions, remain the best team on the planet despite a 3-2 loss to England in Madrid that snapped a remarkable 43-match unbeaten run. That defeat exposed a vulnerability in Luis de la Fuente's side, which sometimes leaves a door open early in matches and can require 10 to 15 minutes to fully wake up.

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In the World Cup semifinal against France, La Roja learned its lesson from the group stage and started with a bang. Spain must echo that formula to win again. For Spain, Rodri's return will be absolutely crucial. The Barcelona midfielder did not feature in the November window due to a hamstring issue suffered in the Champions League against Aston Villa.

His military assertion in midfield allows more fluidity for Pedri and Fermín López. Lamine Yamal's threat is well known, but without Rodri, Spain is incomplete. Dani Olmo, another Barcelona teammate, also missed the November window, and his ability to strengthen Spain's core attacking factors is important. France, led by Zinedine Zidane early in his tenure, had a reasonably strong group stage with four wins, a draw and a loss, which was a 3-1 defeat to Italy at the San Siro.

Les Bleus used the Nations League to invigorate youth, handing debuts to Manchester United's Leny Yoro, Liverpool's Jeremy Jacquet and Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi. But the team cannot rely only on the star power of Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé. It needs stealth in midfield and more quality from the full-back roles. The return of Real Madrid's Aurélien Tchouaméni, who missed the November window due to an adductor issue, will be important.

Spain France England Norway

Jules Kounde's return from an ankle sprain can also help defensively. England will face Norway once again, a repeat of the 2026 World Cup quarterfinal in Miami where Jude Bellingham's stoppage-time winner took it for the Three Lions. In that match, as was shown against Denmark in the November window, Norway's biggest weakness was its inability to cancel out individual errors at the back. Erling Haaland and the rest of Norway's attack will look to exploit any mistakes.

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England actually came out of the second half of the draw first as Spain's initial opponent, but Thomas Tuchel's side avoided another date with the world champion. Both teams were among the heavy favorites to go all the way, but one heavyweight will see its tournament end abruptly in the final eight. Portugal will not have Cristiano Ronaldo for its quarterfinal against the Netherlands. Ronaldo had made retaining this trophy one of his final career goals before his retirement.

Germany Belgium Netherlands Portugal

Germany, now led by Jürgen Klopp, finished top of its group and earned a meeting with a Belgium side that climbed to second in Group 1 and eliminated Italy from the tournament. Klopp's Germany routed Xavi's Netherlands to book its quarterfinal place. There is now a significant wait until the next Nations League games are played. The quarterfinal ties are scheduled for the international break in March 2027.

June will bring the semifinals and final, with the showpiece event currently scheduled for June 13, 2027. No venues for those fixtures have been arranged at this point. Typically, a country will only be considered to host the semifinals or final if its national team reaches the final four, putting an extra layer of pressure on these quarterfinal ties.