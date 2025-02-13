UCSB Gauchos Face Tough Challenge Against UC Irvine Anteaters

The UC Santa Barbara Gauchos will travel to face the UC Irvine Anteaters in a Big West Conference basketball matchup. Both teams are coming off recent wins and are looking to improve their conference records. UCSB will need to rely on its strong offensive production and assist numbers to overcome the Anteaters' home court advantage and solid shooting percentage.

The UC Santa Barbara Gauchos basketball team will be heading to face the UC Irvine Anteaters in a Big West Conference matchup. UCSB is coming off a 76-72 victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, in which Deuce Turner led the team with 23 points. The Anteaters have a strong home record, going 8-1 in their own arena this season. UC Irvine is currently ranked fourth in the Big West Conference in scoring, averaging 75.8 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field.

UCSB has a 8-5 record against Big West opponents. One key area to watch in this matchup is the Gauchos' ability to create assists. UCSB ranks fifth in the Big West Conference with 14.8 assists per game, led by Stephan D. Swenson, who averages 4.6 assists per contest. UC Irvine, on the other hand, makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than UCSB has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). UCSB also boasts a strong scoring edge, averaging 74.7 points per game compared to the 66.0 points UC Irvine allows its opponents to score.Leading the charge for the Anteaters is Bent Leuchten, who is averaging 16 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Justin Hohn has been hot from beyond the arc lately, averaging 2.4 made three-pointers over his last 10 games. For the Gauchos, Swenson is a key offensive threat, averaging 13.1 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Cole Anderson has also been contributing offensively, averaging 13.0 points over his last 10 games. The Anteaters have been playing well over their last 10 games, going 8-2 while averaging 77.2 points per game. The Gauchos have a slightly less impressive record over their last 10 games, going 7-3 while averaging 73.8 points per game.





