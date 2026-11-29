UConn Marching Band celebrates 130 years with Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade debut
UConn Director of Athletic Bands Jessica Dickerson said generous donors helped make the trip possible for the band after the unexpected changes.
UConn Director of Athletic Bands Jessica Dickerson said generous donors helped make the trip possible for the band after the unexpected changes. What better way to celebrate 130 years than by making a little history?
The UConn Marching Band marked its anniversary with its first-ever appearance in the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. What better way to celebrate 130 years than by making a little history? The UConn Marching Band marked its anniversary with its first-ever appearance in the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The roughly 300-member band traveled to New York City earlier in the week before the parade was postponed to Saturday.
The band returned to campus Thursday morning before heading back to New York City late Friday night for Saturday's parade. The UConn Marching Band was up early on Saturday to rehearse at 2:30 a.m. before their debut at the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. UConn Director of Athletic Bands Jessica Dickerson said generous donors helped make the trip possible for the band after the unexpected changes.
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