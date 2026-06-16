UConn, Kentucky big men among players Lakers must target with No. 25 pick in draft

When it comes to making offseason NBA roster improvements, the paths are clear even when the eventual outcomes aren’t. There are unrestricted free agents. There are restricted free agents.&nb…

— the most volatile path when factoring in that NBA franchises are taking shots on players who are typically teenagers or in their early 20s.showed how consequential the draft can be for setting up short-term and potential long-term success.

Especially in the modern NBA in which teams’ spending and roster machinations can be limited depending on whether they’re over the first or second apron. And after their last two first-round picks haven’t produced in the ways they’ve hoped ,Who should the Lakers target with their first-round pick?6-foot-9 , 253 pounds, 7-foot-5 ¼ wingspan, 9-foot-1 standing reach Quaintance started his collegiate career at Arizona State, where he quickly became one of men’s college basketball’s most versatile defenders.

But he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in February 2025 during his freshman year with the Sun Devils, cutting his first collegiate season short. Quaintance only played 67 minutes across four games with Kentucky after making his season debut in the Dec. 20 win over St. John’s because of swelling in his right knee.

His medicals and health will be a significant factor in where he winds up being drafted, but Quaintance’s shot blocking, defensive switchability, athleticism and finishing could make him an impactful player as a rookie. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST14.7 points, 9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2 blocks, 27.3 minutes6-foot-9 ¾ , 263 pounds, 7-foot-4 ¼ wingspan, 9-foot-2 standing reach Reed played collegiately at Michigan for two seasons, including a full-time starter as a sophomore, before transferring to UConn for his last two seasons.

He led the Big East in field-goal percentage in 2025-26 at 60.7, showcasing good touch around the basket after powering his way toward the rim. He weighed in as the second-heaviest player at the NBA draft combine, and he uses his strength very well on the interior as a scorer or rebounder. 6-foot-10 ¼ , 239 pounds, 7-foot-5 wingspan, 9-foot-0 ½ standing reach Cenac was a consensus five-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, immediately starting for a Houston team coming off a runner-up finish in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

His mix of size, fluidity and athleticism make him an intriguing long-term prospect. But he needs to get stronger. Although he likely won’t be ready to contribute to an NBA team as a rookie, taking a patient approach with his development may be worth it.

St. John’s Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor dunks the ball during game action against the Duke Blue Devils.16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.1 blocks, 30 minutes The skinny: Ejiofor played for the Red Storm under Rick Pitino the last three seasons after starting his college career at Kansas. Though undersized, Ejiofor projects to be a versatile defensive big man who can switch 1-5 and protect the rim because of his motor, strength, length, quickness, awareness and IQ.

He’s a more limited offensive player because of his lack of shooting but can make up for it with quick decision-making as a passer and sound screening, which further unlocks his playmaking. 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 1.8 assists, 0.9 blocks, 22.6 minutesThe skinny: Graves was the West Coast Conference Freshman of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year and an All-WCC first-team honoree after putting up tremendous counting and advanced stats coming off the bench for the Broncos. His combination of size, defensive playmaking, shooting, passing and general all-around skill set made up for his lack of traditional athleticism.

Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance didn't play much due to an ACL injury sustained at Arizona State, but he is an intriguing NBA draft prospect. Tarris Reed Jr. of the UConn Huskies goes up for a shot surrounded by Seton Hall players. St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor dunks the ball during game action against the Duke Blue Devils.





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