UConn Huskies to Face South Carolina Gamecocks in Top-10 NCAA Women's Basketball Showdown

The highly anticipated matchup between the UConn Huskies and the South Carolina Gamecocks will take place on Sunday afternoon in Columbia. This clash of NCAA women's basketball titans will feature two of the top teams in the country, each looking to solidify their position as contenders for the national championship.

(AP Photo/Jessica Hill) The world of NCAA women's basketball will witness a clash of titans on Sunday afternoon in Columbia as the seventh-ranked UConn Huskies travel to face the defending national champions and fourth-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks. The game is set to tip off at 1 p.m. ET at the Colonial Life Arena. This encounter marks the beginning of a three-game homestand for the Gamecocks, with the highlight undoubtedly being Sunday's showdown against Geno Auriemma and his UConn Huskies. South Carolina will also take on Florida on February 13th and host Arkansas next Thursday, February 20th, as they navigate the final stretch of their 2024-25 season. The Gamecocks enter the weekend aiming to regain momentum after a 17-game winning streak was surprisingly ended by the Texas Longhorns (66-62) in Austin on Sunday. UConn, too, had their double-digit win streak halted recently in an 80-76 road defeat against then-No. 19 Tennessee. However, they bounced back last week with impressive victories over Providence (77-40) and St. John's (78-40) in Big East Conference games, both showcasing nearly identical scores. The Huskies head into the weekend having lost their last three games against ranked opponents.





