UConn Huskies Suffer Shocking Overtime Loss to Seton Hall Pirates

The UConn Huskies, fresh off their comeback victory against Creighton, stumbled against the struggling Seton Hall Pirates, losing in a heartbreaking overtime defeat. Despite holding leads late in both regulation and overtime, the Huskies couldn't close out the game, succumbing to costly turnovers and missed opportunities.

The UConn Huskies, who also experienced offensive difficulties in their comeback victory against Creighton on Tuesday, managed only 22 points in the first half against the 7-18 Seton Hall Pirates . They trailed by as many as eight points. Despite this, thanks to two well-executed offensive plays and three crucial free throws late in the game, Dan Hurley's team found themselves with a narrow 58-55 lead with 12 seconds remaining.

Many anticipated UConn would inbound the ball cleanly, sink two free throws after being fouled in the backcourt, and then focus on their defense for one final stand before the end of regulation. However, the Huskies had other plans. A costly five-second violation was followed by a missed defensive rebound after a failed Godswill Erheriene dunk attempt. This allowed Seton Hall's Dylan Addae-Wusu to sink a game-tying three-pointer, forcing overtime.With nine seconds left in overtime, UConn once again held a lead they were expected to maintain against a team considered inferior. Unfortunately, their 68-67 advantage quickly turned into a 69-68 deficit after a poorly timed Solo Ball turnover and a layup by Seton Hall's Scotty Middleton. Hassan Diarra's desperation three-point attempt at the buzzer fell short, resulting in a shocking 69-68 overtime loss for the Huskies at the hands of the below-average Pirates. For the second game in a row, UConn struggled with their shooting, connecting on only 37.3% of their field goals and 30.8% of their three-point attempts. Even though the back-to-back NCAA champions had multiple opportunities to secure the win, they had no reason to be battling against a Big East bottom feeder in mid-February





