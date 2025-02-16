UConn Ends South Carolina's Historic 71-Game Home Winning Streak

The Connecticut Huskies delivered a dominant performance against the defending champion South Carolina Gamecocks, ending their record 71-game home winning streak. Paige Bueckers led UConn with 12 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds.

South Carolina 's historic 71-game winning streak at home came to a crashing halt as the Connecticut Huskies delivered a dominant performance in Columbia. UConn's star guard, Paige Bueckers , spearheaded the Huskies' victory with a remarkable display of skill, recording 12 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds. UConn seized control late in the first quarter, building a commanding 22-point lead by halftime.

The Gamecocks, the defending national champions, struggled to find their rhythm and were unable to mount a comeback. This defeat marked their first loss at home since December 3, 2020, when North Carolina State ended their previous streak. South Carolina's remarkable home winning streak, the fourth longest in women's Division I basketball history, came to an end.UConn coach Geno Auriemma acknowledged the significance of the rivalry, stating, 'This is a great rivalry. It became a rivalry when they started winning. It became a headache for me back home when they started winning, but it became a great rivalry.' He further emphasized the importance of the game, saying, 'I think it's one of the premier games in college basketball right now. It means a lot to a lot of people, which is great.' Bueckers' performance was exceptional, following a career-high 34-point game against St. John's just days earlier. She connected on six of UConn's 13 three-pointers, including four in the third quarter, effectively extinguishing any hopes of a South Carolina comeback. This victory was crucial for the Huskies, who had suffered a loss to another SEC opponent, Tennessee, earlier this month. With Bueckers playing at this level, UConn is undoubtedly a strong contender for the national championship





espn / 🏆 731. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Basketball Uconn South Carolina Paige Bueckers Winning Streak College Basketball NCAA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

No. 4 South Carolina Hosts UConn in Top-10 Women's Basketball ShowdownThe 4th-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks will face off against Geno Auriemma and his UConn Huskies in a highly anticipated top-10 matchup on Sunday. Both teams are looking to bounce back after recent losses ended lengthy winning streaks.

Read more »

UConn Huskies vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: How to Watch the Women's College Basketball ShowdownThe UConn Huskies and South Carolina Gamecocks, two giants of women's college basketball, are set to clash in an epic showdown. Can UConn end its championship drought or will South Carolina continue its dominance?

Read more »

UConn vs South Carolina Prediction, Picks & Odds for Today's Women's College Basketball GameScoring has been down for UConn superstar Paige Bueckers this season, but she should shine in this marquee matchup with South Carolina, as Phil Naessens' betting picks explain.

Read more »

UConn Huskies to Face South Carolina Gamecocks in Top-10 NCAA Women's Basketball ShowdownThe highly anticipated matchup between the UConn Huskies and the South Carolina Gamecocks will take place on Sunday afternoon in Columbia. This clash of NCAA women's basketball titans will feature two of the top teams in the country, each looking to solidify their position as contenders for the national championship.

Read more »

UConn-South Carolina women’s basketball free livestream: How to watch game, TV, timeUConn plays against South Carolina in a women's college basketball game today. Fans can watch this game for free.

Read more »

UConn Women's Basketball Faces South Carolina in Big Regular Season ShowdownThe UConn Huskies and South Carolina Gamecocks, two powerhouse programs in women's college basketball, clash on Sunday in a highly anticipated matchup. Both teams are seeking to solidify their status as national contenders and earn a crucial victory heading into the postseason.

Read more »