Dan Hurley called UConn’s trip to McKale Center a bucket-list game

TUCSON, Ariz. — Dan Hurley called UConn's trip to McKale Center a bucket-list game. Overwhelmed early by Arizona and the atmosphere, the third-ranked Huskies sputtered through an ugly first half that had the showdown between two of last season's Final Four teams looking like a beatdown.

Down 18 at halftime, the Huskies got back to playing UConn basketball in the second, pulling within eight before No. 12 Arizona pulled out“Obviously, really disappointed, particularly the first half, just getting hit in the mouth like that. It rarely happens to us,” Hurley said.

Also read Arizona makes major statement against No. 3 UConn despite RJ Godfrey setback

“We're usually the hammer, not the nail. ” Arizona’s student section was full 90 minutes before tipoff, cascading boos upon Hurley the moment he stepped onto the floor and giving him a dose of what makes McKale Center one of college basketball's toughest road venues. Dan’s brother, Bobby, was rival Arizona State’s coach from 2015-26 and drew the fans' ire every time he stepped on the floor or became apoplectic at a call he didn’t like.

Bobby was the better player of the brothers, winning two national championships at Duke before playing five NBA seasons. Dan is the more accomplished coach. He won consecutive NCAA crowns and led the Huskies to last season’s title game. The longtime assistant to Gonzaga’s Mark Few led the Wildcats to at least the Sweet 16 in four of his first five seasons in Tucson, punctuated by last season's first-in-25-years run to the Final Four.

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“Obviously, they’re out ahead of us with what they’ve accomplished,” Lloyd said. “That’s a program we’re looking to see if we can kind of get in their shadow a little bit, maybe, follow their lead. ” The early showdown between power programs was a rematch in a home-and-home series that started in Storrs, Connecticut, last season.

Arizona won that game 71-67, though the Huskies were without big man Tarris Reed Jr.in the lineup for the first time this season after a Pima County judge ruled him eligible for a fifth season. Instead, the drawn-out process strung out even more when the NCAA said it wouldn’t comply with the judge’s order. There was still plenty of star power for UConn’s first trip to McKale Center since 2017 with Kevin Ollie as coach.

Kharchenkov showed off his all-around game, bullying his way into the paint and hounding UConn players with physical-without-fouling defense. Krivas, all 7-foot-2 of him, caused UConn problems at both ends, scoring at the rim, blocking shots, pinballing Huskies in the lane.

“The guy's nasty. He's mean,” Hurley said of Krivas.

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“I told the guys he's like Godzilla. He ruins everything for you. ” Derek Dixon, a North Carolina transfer, added to UConn's woes by going 3 of 5 from behind the 3-point arc. The combination gave Arizona a 47-29 halftime lead and the students added insult to Hurley's injury, serenading him with an R-rated chant.

UConn got back to playing physical defense, a Hurley hallmark, and held Arizona without a field goal for 6 1/2 minutes. Braylon Mullins, a Huskies hero for his game-winning shot against Duke that sent UConn to the Final Four, handled the offensive end. Running defenders ragged off screens, he pulled up for 3-pointers and repeatedly got into the lane, scoring 19 of his 29 points in the second half.

Arizona ended up pulling it out, but UConn made it much harder than expected after getting dominated in the first half.

“It was crazy, it was hectic, it was chaotic,” said Arizona freshman Caleb Holt, who had 19 points. “It was everything you dream as a kid playing a top-three team in the country. ” The brutal-but-beautiful game gave Hurley a checkmark on his bucket list. He just wishes it would have ended better.