Back-to-back games against South Carolina and Duke present UConn with a chance to change this season’s narative.

UConn Huskies Sarah Strong watches the ball in the second half of the NCAA basketball game at Value City Arena on Nov. 12, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectand 69-51 to Louisville. While Sarah Strong is still unquestionably one of the best players in the country, Geno Auriemma doesn’t have the same level of talent around her as last season. He is relying heavily on freshmen Jovana Popovic and Olivia Vukosa to fill the voids left by Azzi Fudd and Sarah Williams, which marks a notable drop in experience.

Also read What Will Happen In No. 1 Georgia Football's Big Game Against The South Carolina Gamecocks

So, just a handful of games into the season, UConn’s performances pose a big, unfamiliar question: Is it time to panic? A program that has been as successful as UConn has been for decades has a small margin for error and faces high expectations season after season. Early losses will raise questions, no matter how difficult the team’s schedule is compared to other seasons and who is on the court.

The Huskies have a chance to shut down at least some of those concerns soon. They’re playing the South Carolina Gamecocks, the number-one team in the country, and the Duke Blue Devils in back-to-back games on November 24 and November 28. Winning those games, especially the South Carolina one, would be a statement, letting everyone know that UConn is still one of the best teams in the country.

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Connecticut Huskies forward Sarah Strong drives in to the lane as South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards defends during their NCAA Women's Final Four semifinal game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks beat UConn 62-48 in the Final Four last season, led by a 16-point double-double from Ta’Niya Latson and 14 points off the bench from Agot Makeer.

Sarah Strong led UConn with 12 points and 12 rebounds in an uncharacteristically low-scoring game for her. Azzi Fudd, who left the programin the WNBA Draft not much later, shot 3-of-15 on her way to 8 points, 1 rebound, 5 assists, and 1 steal.after the game. The Huskies are undoubtedly looking for revenge, especially with early concerns and questions about their potential adding even more pressure to turn things around.

South Carolina, meanwhile, should be looking for another statement win to extend a 6-0 run that featured wins over Maryland, UNC, and USC. Led by Joyce Edwards, Tessa Johnson, and Chloe Kitts, who missed last season with an injury, the Gamecocks are a big-time favorite for this season’s national championship after losing 79-51 to the UCLA Bruins last season. UConn and South Carolina don’t usually face off so early in the season.

It will be one of the most exciting games of the college season so far. The Huskies’ game against Duke doesn’t come with quite the same fanfare as a UConn-South Carolina matchup, but it should also be a great game and another tough test for Auriemma’s team. Elaine Blum covers women’s basketball for On SI from Europe.

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She has been writing about women's hoops since 2023 and holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism and a master’s degree in American Studies with a focus on women’s and gender studies. She started playing basketball when she was 10 years old and won several league and state championships at the youth and senior level.