UCLA Women's Basketball Dominates Oregon with Jones' Stellar Performance

UCLA Women's Basketball continues its undefeated streak with a 62-52 victory over Oregon. Junior guard Londynn Jones shines with a season-high 21 points and impressive defensive reads, showcasing the team's depth and commitment to preparation.

No. 1 UCLA women’s basketball (23-0, 10-0) extended its undefeated streak with a 62-52 victory over Oregon on Sunday. Junior guard Londynn Jones spearheaded the Bruins' triumph, racking up a season-high 21 points while demonstrating her astute defensive reads and ability to make crucial in-game adjustments. After the win, Jones underscored the significance of defensive preparation and the team's depth, crediting the collective effort that has fueled UCLA's success.

\'Just focusing on the defense, we as guards, we have to read the defense, and that's part of the game,' she remarked. 'So just going in knowing that and trying to execute it.' Jones' defensive prowess was evident throughout the game as she converted steals into fast-break points and consistently found open shots by recognizing Oregon's defensive schemes. The Bruins relied on their defensive identity to maintain control, disrupting Oregon's offensive flow and forcing difficult shots. Jones highlighted UCLA's remarkable depth as a key advantage, affirming that any player on the roster is capable of stepping up. 'We talked about how much of a team we are in depth. We're stacked,' she stated. 'So, just knowing that it can be anyone's day, but just doing what we do, preparing for it, and then executing it.'\ With multiple offensive threats at their disposal, the Bruins have consistently demonstrated their ability to distribute the scoring load. Against Oregon, Jones led the charge, but contributions from junior center, graduate forward Angela Dugalic, and others played a vital role in securing the victory. Jones also emphasized the importance of preparation and film study, which has been instrumental in UCLA's game-to-game adjustments. 'Just going in, learning, watching film, seeing what we need to get better at, and just focusing on that, and going out there and playing the game that we know how to play,' Jones said. 'We're an amazing team. We know what we need to do, so just going out there and doing it.' By continuously analyzing opponents' tendencies and making necessary adjustments, Jones and her teammates have been able to execute their game plan at a high level. Her ability to break down defenses and make in-game reads is a testament to both her preparation and her teammates' trust in one another. Understanding how defenses react to screens and movement has been a key focus for Jones, and she showcased that awareness against Oregon. 'Making the reads, knowing if they're going under, going over, coming off on screens,' Jones said. 'So, popping out, but just reading that. I prepared for this. My team, shout out to my team for getting in the passes.' Jones' ability to adapt in real-time and make smart decisions with the ball proved invaluable in a game where offensive flow was not always smooth. Jones’ confidence and understanding of her role within the team allowed her to lead UCLA to another crucial win in conference play. Against USC looming on Thursday, Jones and the Bruins will continue to rely on their preparation, defensive execution, and depth to sustain their dominance





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UCLA Women's Basketball Londynn Jones Oregon Ducks Pac-12 Conference Undefeated Streak College Basketball Defensive Dominance Team Depth Game Analysis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

No. 1 UCLA women’s basketball moves home game to Long Beach StateThe Bruins will host Penn State on Wednesday at Walter Pyramid due to concerns surrounding area wildfires.

Read more »

Top-ranked UCLA women to move basketball game vs. Penn State due to wildfiresNorthwestern had been set to play the Los Angeles schools on Sunday and Wednesday but declined to travel because of concern about the fires.

Read more »

Top 25 Women's College Basketball Rankings: UCLA Remains No. 1, Minnesota Cracks Top 25UCLA holds onto the top spot in the AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll, while Minnesota makes its first appearance in the rankings since 2019 after a strong start to the season. The Golden Gophers have won 16 of their first 17 games. Other notable moves include LSU jumping to No. 5 and Oklahoma State re-entering the poll after defeating West Virginia.

Read more »

UCLA Bruins Prep for Big Ten Battle After Women's Basketball DominationUCLA Bruins Insider Podcast recaps the Bruins women's basketball team's dominant win over No. 25 Baylor and previews the upcoming men's basketball matchup against No. 24 Wisconsin.

Read more »

UCLA women’s basketball channeling ‘sickening’ emotions throughout challenging road tripThe top-ranked Bruins (18-0 overall, 6-0 Big Ten) are headed to Rutgers and No. 8 Maryland after holding Baylor to a season-low 57 points.

Read more »

UCLA Women's Basketball Dominates Rutgers, Remains UndefeatedThe No. 1 UCLA women's basketball team extended its winning streak to 19 games with a convincing victory over Rutgers, maintaining its perfect record in the Big Ten conference.

Read more »