UCLA Women's Basketball Defeats Lehigh 73-53 in Home Opener

UCLA women's basketball defeats Lehigh 73-53 at Pauley Pavilion. New players Sienna Betts and Donovyn Hunter lead the Bruins past the Mountain Hawks.

UCLA women's basketball secured a decisive 73-53 victory over Lehigh during the season-opening home matinee at Pauley Pavilion on Monday, November 2, 2026. The contest marked the first home game for the defending champions, who entered the matchup with a No. 11 national ranking and a roster significantly reshaped by the transfer portal. Five new players joined the program, leaving zero returning starters from the previous championship squad. The addition of key talent alongside two true freshmen created a dynamic lineup capable of overcoming early defensive lapses.

UCLA Overcomes Early Deficits with Second-Half Run

The Bruins faced immediate challenges as they struggled to find their offensive rhythm against the Colonial League visitors. UCLA tied the game at 17-17 after the first quarter and held a narrow 32-27 lead at halftime. The team turned the tide in the third quarter with a dominant 23-9 scoring run. This surge allowed UCLA to establish firm control of the game and ultimately secure the twenty-point margin of victory.

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Transfer Talent Leads Scoring Effort for UCLA

Donovyn Hunter, who transferred from TCU, led the scoring effort with 14 points for the Bruins. KK Bransford, arriving from Notre Dame, contributed 10 points to the offensive effort. These transfers joined returning players to fill the voids left by departed team members. The mix of veteran leadership and new energy proved essential in stabilizing the team after their slow start in the first half.

Sienna Betts Fills Role Left by Sister Lauren

Sienna Betts stepped into a prominent role following the departure of her older sister, Lauren Betts, who was an All-American for the program. Sienna showcased her left-handed jumper and created spacing with precise passing from the perimeter. Her versatility on the court helped UCLA maintain defensive pressure and generate second-chance opportunities. Her performance highlighted the immediate impact of returning talent in the new roster construction.

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Timea Gardiner Returns After ACL Injury

Senior forward Timea Gardiner played in her first game since April 4, 2025, when she scored three points in UCLA's Final Four loss to UConn. Gardiner missed the team's subsequent title campaign while recovering from a torn ACL. She finished the Lehigh contest with six points and five rebounds. Her return adds significant experience and depth to the Bruins' frontcourt rotation.

Lehigh Edge Despite Individual Standouts

Lehigh attacked UCLA's defense effectively off the dribble throughout the contest. Sophomore guard Leia Edwards led all Lehigh players with 14 points. Senior guard Gracyn Lovette added 10 points for the visitors. Despite these individual efforts, Lehigh could not sustain its offensive output against the improved UCLA defense in the second half.

Bruins Look Ahead to Next Conference Matchups

The victory marks a successful start to the season for UCLA at Pauley Pavilion. The team now shifts its focus to upcoming conference assignments. The depth displayed by the transfers and the return of key veterans like Gardiner provides a strong foundation. UCLA aims to maintain this momentum as it prepares for the next stage of the NCAA basketball season.