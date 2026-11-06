UCLA women find defensive identity in rout of UC Irvine

The Bruins (2-0) show growth with improved on-ball pressure, dominate the boards and hold the Anteaters to 24% shooting in a 78-42 win. Sienna Betts leads UCLA with 17 points.

UCLA forward Sienna Betts, left, and guard Bonnie Deas, right, pressure UC Irvine forward Summah Hanson during the second half on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA used a stingy defensive effort to rout UCI, 78-42. LOS ANGELES — UCLA’s Timea Gardiner bounced back from a frustrating season opener and the Bruins made team-wide defensive strides in a 78-42 rout of UC Irvine on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion.

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Gardiner proved she was capable of shooting at a high level after getting off to a rough start against Lehigh on Monday afternoon, which was the senior forward’s first game since rehabbing from a torn ACL that forced her to redshirt the 2025-26 season. Gardiner looked relaxed shooting the ball from the perimeter on Thursday, scoring 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting. It was a stark contrast from Monday, when she shot 2 for 9 from the field against Lehigh.

Junior guard Elina Aarnisalo found her rhythm shooting and disrupting the basketball in her second game since returning to UCLA. Aarnisalo, who played with UCLA as a freshman before transferring to North Carolina for her sophomore year, returned in April and had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists on Thursday.

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Delaney White , Array Young and Shirel Nahum paced UCI , which shot just 24% from the field, was outrebounded 50-34, turned the ball over 20 times and was held scoreless in the fourth quarter. UCLA seniors KK Bransford and Donovyn Hunter received the message from Coach Cori Close about the defensive struggles against Lehigh.

Bransford played higher above the perimeter against the Anteaters, and the ball pressure she and Hunter provided put UCI on its heels early against the defending national champs. Hunter and Bransford combined for three steals in the first five minutes, sparking a 13-2 run in the opening 4:02. The Bruins never trailed after sophomore Sienna Betts hit a short basket 12 seconds into the game, and they had a 23-8 lead after one quarter.

Bransford, a Notre Dame transfer, finished with 10 points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists, while Hunter, a TCU transfer, contributed six points and five rebounds. Bransford’s activity continued in the second half with a steal, a forced turnover and two layups in the first 38 seconds of the third quarter. Freshman Somto Okafor was part of the defensive effort as well.

She helped hold the Anteaters to 3-for-13 shooting in the first quarter and came up with three steals in the final five minutes of the opening period. She finished with six points, five rebounds and three steals. UCLA contested shots better than it did against Lehigh. UCI shot just 3 for 22 from 3-point range after Lehigh shot 39% from behind the arc.

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UCLA had a 14-0 advantage in the fourth quarter when the Anteaters shot 0 for 11 from the field and committed seven turnovers. The Bruins moved the ball well all night. Three players had five assists and UCLA finished with 25 assists on its 31 baskets. UCLA, which led 42-21 at halftime, finished the night with a 40-14 scoring advantage in the paint.

Betts continued her strong start and finished with a game-high 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting to go with four rebounds. Betts was the only one of three returning players to play for the Bruins on Thursday. Sophomore guard Christina Karamouzi sat out with a hip injury, and sophomore guard Lena Bilic is out for the season after tearing her ACL during a preseason practice in September.