UCLA and USC clash with College Football Playoff stakes high. Analysis of offensive weapons and defensive leaders shaping the outcome in Pasadena.

The battle for prestige in Southern California intensifies on November 21, 2026, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum when the UCLA Bruins travel to face their crosstown rivals, the USC Trojans. This high-stakes matchup carries significant implications for both programs. A victory for the Bruins would not only disrupt USC's aspirations for the College Football Playoff but also elevate their own chances for a postseason berth. For USC, the game is an opportunity to stave off elimination from their own CFP dreams following recent losses in the conference standings.

The outcome will likely hinge on the physical battle at the line of scrimmage, specifically UCLA's formidable rushing attack against USC's interior defensive front. The Bruins enter this contest averaging 39.8 rushes per game, ranking 19th nationally in volume. Their ground game has been efficient, accumulating 194 rushing yards per game and 4.9 yards per rush attempt, metrics that place them 23rd and 29th in the country respectively. This production is anchored by a deep, 12-man offensive line unit featuring key transfers Jordan Davis, Carter Sweazie, and Julian Armella, who have provided consistent protection and push throughout the season.

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Leading the backfield for UCLA is fifth-year running back Wayne Knight, whose versatility and explosiveness have made him the focal point of the offense. Knight has accumulated 157 carries for 875 yards, averaging an impressive 5.6 yards per carry while scoring 13 touchdowns. In addition to his rushing prowess, he has contributed in the passing game with 24 receptions for 195 yards and a score. Knight has been particularly dangerous on deep runs, recording 17 explosive plays of 12-plus yards, a statistic that poses a significant challenge for any defense.

Behind Knight, UCLA maintains a robust rotation that keeps defenses off-balance. Junior running back Anthony Woods has been a reliable power runner with 96 rushes for 554 yards and six touchdowns, recording 10 explosive runs of his own. Complementing them is speedster Jaivian Thomas, who has rushed 66 times for 318 yards and four scores, adding five explosive runs to the mix. The collective ability of these three backs to generate big plays forces USC's defensive linemen to maintain gap discipline and avoid being pulled out of play.

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To counter the Bruins' ground assault, USC must rely on the efforts of defensive tackles Floyd Boucard and Jide Abasiri. Abasiri has emerged as the best interior threat for the Trojans this season, requiring him to lead the charge every rotation. Boucard, who has shown improved health as the season progressed, along with big-bodied defensive lineman Jammal Jarrett, will be essential in plugging running lanes and absorbing double teams. If USC can stop the run early, it forces UCLA into obvious passing situations, playing directly into the hands of their second-line defenders.

On the edge, USC benefits from the presence of freshman All-American Luke Wafle, whose run defense has been critically underrated. According to Pro Football Focus' midseason report card, Wafle earned a 79.8 grade in run defense, credited with 25 run stops and 10.5 tackles for loss. Flanking him is Kameryn Crawford, who has recorded six tackles for loss. Both players must exercise discipline in outside containment, forcing ball carriers back inside towards the heart of the Trojans' defensive structure rather than allowing them to break free on the perimeter.

At the second level, the performance of USC linebackers will be decisive. Desman Stephens II has returned from a one-game suspension and is playing with renewed intensity, described as a heat-seeking missile capable of covering vast areas of the field. His hard-hitting style complements the play recognition of fellow linebacker Deven Bryant, whose consistency has been valuable despite some missed tackles. The synergy between Stephens and Bryant is crucial; their ability to clean up each other's mistakes and rally to the ball will determine if they can slow down UCLA's high-powered rushing attack.

When UCLA is forced to pass, USC's defense presents a significant hurdle due to its elite pass coverage capabilities. The Bruins currently rank first nationally in allowing the lowest completion percentage at 48.35 percent. They are also fifth in yards per pass at 5.7 and 10th in passing yards per game, allowing just 172.4 yards. This suffocating coverage is supported by a secondary that has generated 40 pass deflections and 20 interceptions, creating frequent turnover opportunities for the Trojans.

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The leadership of the secondary falls heavily on the shoulders of defensive back Scooter Jackson. Jackson leads the team with five interceptions, three of which have been returned for touchdowns, along with nine pass breakups. His ability to make plays on the ball and disrupt timing is a major asset. The defensive unit's structure is designed to limit big plays and force offenses into long, grind-it-out drives, a strategy that has proven effective throughout the season for UCLA.

On the other side of the ball, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava faces a critical test of his accuracy and decision-making under pressure. While Maiava is generally known for his precision, he struggles significantly on the road. His away-game statistics reveal a completion percentage of just 62.4 percent, completing 98 of 157 passes for 1,146 yards. In these away contests, he has thrown seven touchdowns against five interceptions and has been sacked seven times, indicating vulnerability when the game moves away from the safety of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The nature of Maiava's struggles has been largely confined to games played on the east coast, suggesting that environmental factors or travel fatigue may be contributing to his inconsistency. However, facing UCLA's top-ranked pass defense in Los Angeles will be a different challenge. The Bruins' defensive scheme is built to exploit even minor lapses in concentration, making it imperative for Maiava to execute with the same discipline he displays in home games. Any failure to do so could result in turnovers that swing the momentum of this high-stakes rivalry game.

As the November 21, 2026, matchup approaches, the narrative is clear: this game is a winner-take-all scenario for College Football Playoff implications. USC must protect its home field and capitalize on defensive turnovers to keep its season alive, while UCLA seeks to derail their rival's hopes and strengthen their own position in the national conversation. The clash between UCLA's explosive running game and USC's disciplined, turnover-focused defense will define the character of the contest and potentially determine the trajectory of both teams' seasons.