Fourth-ranked UCLA (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) can set a program record for wins in a season and clinch a Big Ten championship game spot by beating Michigan (5-5, 2-5) on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

No. 4 UCLA (10-0 overall, 7-0 Big Ten) can make history Saturday at Michigan Stadium, where a win over Michigan (5-5, 2-5) would give the Bruins their first 11-win season and clinch a berth in the Big Ten title game on Dec. 5 in Indianapolis.

A victory would also essentially assure UCLA of a spot in the College Football Playoff, and the Bruins could have at least some say in their playoff routing under a new selection formula debuting this season, increasing the likelihood of hosting a playoff opener at the Rose Bowl. UCLA and Utah are the only remaining undefeated teams in the nation, so staying unbeaten would let the Bruins finish the regular season as the only team without a loss.

Also read Keys to a Michigan Football Upset Win vs. UCLA & Ending Bruins' Perfect Season

UCLA Bruins Seek Historic Win

The game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PST on CBS in front of what could be more than 100,000 fans. Michigan reopened its quarterback competition this week, with coach Kyle Whittingham saying sophomore Bryce Underwood and freshman Tommy Carr will get a chance to win the starting job anew. Both have thrown more interceptions than touchdowns this season. Underwood provides rushing upside, while Carr gives Whittingham a more polished passer.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over 19 times, worst in the Big Ten, and will face a UCLA defense that leads the nation with 30 takeaways. Bruins defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler said either quarterback could cause problems.

These are both really talented kids and maybe it has not clicked yet or shown up on the tape yet, Hitschler said, but they are extremely talented, there is not a throw that either of them cannot make and athletically they are very dangerous with their legs and at some point it is going to click and hopefully we do not allow it to be us. UCLA offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy said his unit must handle a top-25 Michigan defense in rushing, scoring and total defense, and an adversarial environment.

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It is going to be one of those dogfight type of games, and we have to be elite in the operation, Kennedy said. You have to make sure you are handling the noise. You have to make sure you are handling the cadence. You have to make sure that you are handling all the things before the ball is even snapped, Kennedy said.

We cannot be seeking explosives. The explosives will come. We got to be OK with grinding it out. Kennedy wants the Bruins to turn one- and two-yard gains into three- and four-yard plays.

The Wolverines held Indiana to six points in regulation, and Kennedy said UCLA cannot force home run plays against a defense that thrives on winning the turnover battle. UCLA running back Jalen Berger was limited last Friday night, running for 3.2 yards per carry on 34 carries. After running for 200-plus yards in four consecutive games to start the season, the UCLA offense has hit that mark just once since then.

Michigan Quarterback Competition

The ground game has declined partly because of numerous injuries to the starting offensive line, and opposing defenses have started to stack the box. But quarterback Ty Dieffenbach and wide receiver Aidan Mizell might force defenses to respect both players. The pair built a connection in the preseason while working with the second unit and have combined for eight receptions, 326 yards and three touchdowns over the last two weeks.

Mizell, a Florida transfer, has emerged as one of the nation's top deep threats, including back-to-back 75-yard touchdown catches against Minnesota. Ty throws such a good deep ball; he has a lot of control on throws down the field, Kennedy said. It is one thing to have someone really fast, but it is another thing to have that type of player and then also be able to get him the football. He is being hit in stride too.

He is not breaking stride, which is huge for someone that fast that can have yards after the catch. Mizell might find his match in Michigan free safety Chris Bracy. Kennedy said Bracy dominates all facets of the defense and flies all over the field. Bracy has 48 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception this season.

Michigan will be without top pass catcher JJ Buchanan after the sophomore wide receiver suffered a potential season-ending shoulder injury against Oregon on Saturday. Buchanan has 646 receiving yards and five of the Wolverines' seven receiving touchdowns this season. The Wolverines will also be without offensive tackles Blake Frazier and Andrew Sprague.

Heavily targeted wide receiver Andrew Marsh is questionable, as are tight end Jalen Hoffman, wide receiver Channing Goodwin, guard Brady Norton, safety Rod Moore and defensive end John Henry Daley. Whittingham will need other pass catchers to step up in Buchanan's absence, a tall task against a stifling UCLA air defense anchored by cornerback Scooter Jackson.

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Injuries Affect Both Teams

Jackson picked off two passes by Illinois quarterback Katin Houser last week and has four takeaways across the last three games, earning him Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week honors. He is just around the ball. He feels it. He sees it, UCLA coach Bob Chesney said.

His knowledge of this defense and his responsibility within a defense, and then where he could do a little more, he does a really good job of that. He is not a kid that is just only worried about his responsibility. He does a great job on a day-to-day basis of studying his opponent, studying his responsibility, and then he had a chance to give a little more, and he did just that.

UCLA center Riley Robell, who sat out the Illinois game with an injury, is listed as questionable. Linebacker Jalen Woods, who went out with an injury against the Fighting Illini, is considered doubtful. Michigan wide receiver Semaj Morgan spent his first three college seasons with the Wolverines, winning a national title in 2023, and will return to Ann Arbor for a happy homecoming.

He told his mother, Erika, that he wanted chicken, mac and cheese, and yams, but he might be in for an alternate menu. She told me she was going to bring me chicken shawarma, Morgan said. There is a chicken shawarma place out there that she tried and said it was good, so she said she was going to bring it and let me try it.

UCLA Culture And Season Goals

Whittingham may have made his latest mistake this week when he pinned the Bruins' newfound success on the transfer portal, vastly overstating the team's number of James Madison transfers. It is only 11, and Whittingham did not give Chesney and his staff credit for transforming the culture. That change includes no ceiling on what UCLA can achieve in Year 1.

Seriously, you might think I am kidding, but there was never a limit that had to be put on this, Chesney said. I did not want them to even consider that.

I wanted them to attack each day as hard as they possibly can, each meeting, every moment of the next thing that they are doing, make it the best in the entire country, and whatever it was yesterday was not enough and they have to take a step forward and continue to be better than they were yesterday. Chesney said he told his players at the beginning of the week that anybody can do it for 10 weeks, and asked if they can do it for 11, 12, whatever else might come after that.

He said they attacked it well and understood the opponent and how good Michigan is at home. With a win, Chesney can not only clinch a Big Ten title game appearance but will set the school record for most wins in a season. UCLA has never won 11 games in a season and has never won a national championship, but the Bruins continue to silence critics with every win.