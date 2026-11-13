UCLA UC Berkeley Study Finds Los Angeles Park Attendance Declined Post ICE Raids

A joint report by UCLA and UC Berkeley reveals a significant drop in visitors to six Los Angeles County parks following 2025 immigration raids, impacting community access to public spaces.

A joint report by researchers at UCLA and UC Berkeley reveals that attendance at six Los Angeles County parks has not recovered a year after immigration sweeps disrupted the region. The study highlights a persistent decline in public space usage linked directly to federal enforcement actions, affecting community access to nature and recreation.

Attendance Drops Link Immigration Raids

The joint report reviewed data from six fee-charging parks in L.A. County: Santa Fe Dam, Castaic Lake, Whittier Narrows and Kenneth Hahn recreation areas, as well as Frank G. Bonelli and Peter F. Schabarum regional parks. The parks lost an estimated 150,000 visitors across the past two summers compared with 2024, a decline researchers link to immigration sweeps. The report, released Thursday by the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute and the UC Berkeley Latinx Research Center, provides concrete evidence of how federal policy impacts local social infrastructure.

Also read Legendary 2000s rockers Fall Out Boy perform surprise pop-up show in Los Angeles mall

The study counted about 21,000 fewer vehicle entries in 2025 and 17,000 fewer in 2026. Across 12 matched summer weekends in June, July and August, entries fell 17%. Researchers estimated four visitors per vehicle to calculate attendance. Two parks, however, did see modest gains in visitors: Schabarum and Kenneth Hahn. This data indicates that while some areas remained stable, the overall trend was a sharp reduction in community gathering.

Impact on Latino Communities and Parks

The report's authors also found significant drops at parks near large Latino communities. Santa Fe Dam in Irwindale saw an estimated 8,500 fewer vehicle entries in 2025, while Whittier Narrows Recreation Area, near South El Monte, saw 7,000 fewer. These specific locations serve as hubs for families and friends, and their reduced usage signals a chilling effect on public life in neighborhoods with significant immigrant populations.

Advertisement

"Our latest findings show how these effects extend to something as simple as families spending a day in nature," said Nicholas Vargas, one of the report's authors and a professor at UC Berkeley. "Angelenos are already dealing with the economic pressures of rising costs. Losing safe access to parks where they can relax, experience the joys of community, and get away from those stresses only makes things harder." His statement underscores the dual burden placed on residents facing both financial strain and reduced access to stress-relief spaces.

Community Response and Future Outlook

Many people have described how the raids have impacted their daily lives. That disruption extends to everyday activities, from visiting public spaces to caring for their Federal immigration raids surged in the Los Angeles area in 2025, with particularly intense confrontations between federal agents and community protestors that summer. Before the raids, park use was relatively consistent, the report's authors noted, with community members using the athletic facilities and gathering for family birthday parties.

The loss of these gathering spots exacerbates existing social fractures. When safe public spaces become perceived as risky due to immigration enforcement, community cohesion suffers. Residents who previously relied on these parks for relaxation and social connection now face barriers to participation, altering the social fabric of Los Angeles neighborhoods for an extended period.