UCLA students hopeful for revival of iconic Westwood Village theater

It's been two years since a coalition of Hollywood directors purchased the Westwood Village Theater. This summer, the theater will open its doors again to raise money for its $25-million renovation.

People use sign language as they arrive to attend a special open caption screening of the American Sign Language cut of “Barbie” at Regency Westwood Village Theater in 2023.

After two dark years, Westwood’s iconic Village Theatre flickers back to life with a star-studded Billie Eilish premiere, stoking UCLA students’ hopes for a true campus-adjacent moviegoing revival. A coalition of 35 top directors — including Jason Reitman, Christopher Nolan, J.J. Abrams and Steven Spielberg — is leading a $25-million restoration. The relaunch aims to anchor Westwood Village, restore a nearly century-old premiere hub and give Bruins a walkable gathering place again.

Brooke McCree, a 22-year-old recent UCLA graduate, is the first to admit she’s been going to the movies a lot less. Back when Regency operated the local Village and Bruin theaters in Westwood Village, she would often take advantage of the student discount and see as many movies as possible. But in the two years since the theaters closed, she said moviegoing for many UCLA students has become inaccessible.

“At UCLA, it’s been rough because I’ll have to walk really far or take the bus . There’s nothing really nearby,” said McCree, who recalled fond memories of seeing movies like “Madame Web” and a “Hunger Games” prequel in a dense crowd of excited college students.

“I was pretty devastated when it initially closed. ”There is still hope for the Village Theatre, which recently received a breath of new life thanks to some of Hollywood’s biggest names. Billie Eilish and James Cameron’s co-directed concert film, “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour. ” Hundreds of fans filled the college town’s sidewalks, and streets were closed for the black SUVs that dropped off A-listers and executives on the bright blue carpet.

The event was reportedly the first of a limited number of premieres and screenings planned for this summer to support a 12-month renovation set to begin this fall. Nissan GT-R NISMO sports cars are seen outside the Fox Westwood Village Theatre, promoting the “Gran Turismo” movie in 2023.would be completed next year, includes plans for a restaurant, bar, gallery and a multipurpose space in the lobby for filmmakers and hosting premiere-related events.would operate the theater, hosting special screenings of new releases and repertory titles and conversations with filmmakers.

The film non-profit already runs Santa Monica’s Aero Theatre and co-programs both the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood and the Los Feliz 3. A permit for alcohol sales is likely to be approved, paving the way for the reopening of the beloved Cinerama Dome and ArcLight Hollywood theaters. Historically, the neighborhood has been a tricky market for businesses, said Jonathan Kuntz, a former lecturer at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.

He worked in the area for nearly 40 years and saw much turnover among local businesses due to high rents and inadequate parking.

“We’ve had some great things, like bookstores and eateries that have flourished sometimes for a decade or two, but it faded out,” Kuntz said. “ will certainly help Westwood if it is a success. ”The American Cinematheque will run the historic Village Theater as filmmaker Jason Reitman and more than 30 directors raise funds for a $25-million restoration.

For that to happen, Kuntz said, 1400-seat theater will need to screen a regular supply of films to a diverse customer base, including nearby students that have long been among its most frequent customers. Many current UCLA students are already eagerly anticipating the theater’s reopening, said Ingrid Fan, a senior at the university majoring in public affairs.

“It’s been a bummer to have it closed for so long,” said Fan. “My friends and I always talk about how we just wish it opened sooner. ” While the theater’s renovation timeline won’t be complete before she graduates, she’s certain that other students will make good use of it when it reopens.

“Westwood is a college town, and we are always looking for a new source of community. It’s a space a lot of students would definitely flock to,” Fan said. The university and its surrounding village, including the theater, were developed simultaneously throughout the 1920s and 1930s. Designed by Percy P. Lewis, the Westwood Village Theatre originally opened as a part of the Fox Theatres chain in 1931.

Despite launching during the Great Depression, the Westwood Village Theatre had a prime location working in its favor. Westwood was imagined as a satellite town in West L.A. that would eventually support the growing UCLA campus. The neighborhood became known as the third major movie theater hub, behind downtown andIn the 1920s, when the Chinese and the Egyptian theaters opened on Hollywood Boulevard, Westwood was next in line as a booming premiere destination.

Several of Hollywood’s biggest filmmakers, led by Jason Reitman and including Christopher Nolan and Steven Spielberg, are taking over the Village Theater in Westwood.

“It was much more convenient to those folks than going to downtown Los Angeles, or even to Hollywood,” Kuntz said. This was an era of moviegoing when premieres were essential to a movie’s box office success, drawing substantial marketing opportunities. The volume of films being produced at the time made it necessary to have multiple premiere-ready theaters around L.A. , Kuntz said.

Over its 95-year history, the venue has been remodeled a handful of times, including in the 1950s when television became a mainstream medium. Soon, multiplexes emerged, which put the Westwood Village location at a disadvantage. To this day, the theater can only show one film at a time. In the 1970s, the venue joined the Mann Theatres chain, and in 1988, it was designated a historic cultural monument.and its neighboring film venue, the Bruin, in 2010.

Notably, in 2018, Quentin Tarantino used the Bruin during the filming ofThe ticket booth at the Regency Bruin theater in Westwood Village all boarded up, as seen on the afternoon of Nov. 3, 2020. Regency continued to operate the two locations until its lease ended in 2024.

Although the group of Hollywood directors was quick to bid on the Village , the theater has remained closed since then, with the exception of the recent Billie Eilish premiere.

“A lot of people in Hollywood want to preserve at least some of what made classic Hollywood successful, like the big screen experience,” Kuntz said. “These folks are the ones who could afford to buy a movie house or two, program it and keep that tradition alive. ”Cerys Davies is a Business reporter covering the entertainment industry at the Los Angeles Times.

She first joined The Times as an intern in the De Los section and was in the 2025 fellowship class. She was born and raised in Monterey Park and graduated from Loyola Marymount University.





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