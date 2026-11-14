UCLA Stays Unbeaten With Rain-Soaked Victory Over Illinois

No. 4 UCLA defeated Illinois 22-14 at the Rose Bowl after quarterback Dieffenbach returned from an elbow injury to lead the team to victory. Dieffenbach threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns, while Aiden Mizell recorded 176 receiving yards and a touchdown. UCLA improved to 10-0 and 7-0 in Big Ten play.

When he returned back to the sideline and re-entered the game in the second half, it gave the Bruins the surge they needed. Dieffenbach threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns while overcoming the injury, and No. 4 UCLA remained unbeaten with a rain-soaked, 22-14 victory over Illinois at the Rose Bowl.

"When he came back, just running down the bench and getting a touch on every single person on the team, letting them know that he's back, that's leadership," UCLA coach Bob Chesney said. "The confidence I think that was gained from that, from him being back, and the confidence he was portraying and showing to them, exuding, that was certainly something that they all felt and understood.

Also read UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach injures shoulder late in 1st half against Illinois

" Aiden Mizell had six catches for 176 yards and a touchdown, and Semaje Morgan added 56 yards receiving and a score for UCLA . Dieffenbach left with 35 seconds to go in the first half after he fell hard on his left elbow and humerus following a hit by defensive linemanplayed the next three series for the Bruins as Dieffenbach remained in the locker room with his arm feeling "nervy," according to Chesney.

Dieffenbach returned with 55 seconds left in the third quarter to a loud ovation from the crowd. He led UCLA on an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive on his first drive back, capped by a 26-yard touchdown pass to Morgan.

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"I kind of went down a little awkward on the tackle and my arm got caught up underneath it just got a little tight on me," Dieffenbach said. "That crowd reaction was unbelievable. " Dieffenbach, a senior transfer from Cal Poly, completed 13 of 20 passes and improved to 5-0 as the Bruins' starting quarterback. He became the starter after"There's a lot that he had to go through there but you know he's a warrior," Chesney said.

The Bruins had three interceptions, a fumble recovery and a safety while limiting Illinois to 240 yards. UCLA has held seven straight opponents to 20 points or less and upped its season total to 31 takeaways, most in the nation.

"I wouldn't say they're exotic, but they bring a lot of different things," Illinois coach Brett Bielema said. "They bring a lot of different looks. "FAA ground stop: Flights anticipated to resume at LAX, other SoCal airports with ground stop liftedwent 16 of 34 for 176 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Illini, who saw their four-game winning streak snapped. The Bruins jumped out to a 10-0 halftime lead.

On just the fifth play of the game, Dieffenbach hit Mizell on a 54-yard touchdown strike down the sideline. It was Mizell's third straight reception that resulted in a touchdown after he had two 75-yard scores against Maryland last week.added a 20-yard field goal with 1:26 remaining before halftime.

UCLA got the ball back for one more possession, but Dieffenbach went down and left the game with a trainer to end any hopes of another score before the break.sacked Houser in the end zone for a safety to extend the Bruins' lead in the third quarter. After Illinois scored its first with a touchdown to cut it to 12-7, Dieffenbach returned and found Morgan early in the fourth quarter to re-extend the lead.

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"I just told myself and told the huddle, I was like, 'Let's go. Let's go score a touchdown right here,'" Dieffenbach said.

"We just kept moving the chains and then were able to find end zone. It was pretty cool.

" Houser connected with Dixon with 7:14 remaining to bring Illinois within a touchdown at 19-14. The Illini forced a three-and-out to get the ball back and had a chance to take the lead, but Jackson intercepted Houser's pass with 2:50 remaining. Bhagnani kicked 37-yard field goal and Illinois' last-gasp attempt ended with a turnover on downs at its own 33.

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