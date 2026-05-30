UCLA Starting Pitchers and Lineup for Regional Game Against Virginia Tech

UCLA is on the brink of elimination. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming game against the Hokies.

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins second baseman Phoenix Call gets hit by a pitch during the second inning against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field.

Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images UCLA has just made history for the wrong reasons: they are the first-ever number one overall seed in the College World Series to lose their first game in the regional round.the Bruins’ high-powered offense was held to just two runs on six hits while also having three walks and nine strikeouts. Three of UCLA’s best hitters, Roch Cholowsky, Mulivai Levu, and Roman Martin, went a combined 1-12 when at the plate, with Martin having the only hit, as it was a home run.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Murray State Racers head coach Dan Skirka and UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage meet with umpires before the game at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Imageshave won their opening game. John Savage has also announced who will take the mound tomorrow after Wylan Moss had a good day on the mound.

UCLA pitcher Michael Barnett throws against Oregon during the first inning at PK Park in Eugene April 19, 2025 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images The Bruins' pitching depth was a big question mark heading into the tournament as ace pitcher Logan Reddemann has been out for over a month and is now unlikely to pitch this weekend. Wylan Moss took the mound against the Gaels, and while the Bats stayed silent against the Bruins, Moss kept them in the game.

In his outing, Moss pitched five innings and gave up two runs on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins starting pitcher Michael Barnett pitches against the Murray State Racers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Imageshad the spectacular pitching season that Reddemann or even Moss has, but he is still a good pitcher in his own right.

On the season, Barnett posted a 4.15 ERA in 65 innings pitched with 53 strikeouts and 28 walks. While those numbers aren't spectacular, he does have a 6-0 record when he has taken the mound. Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage walks to the dugout before the restart of the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field.

Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images UCLA did not have a good day at the plate with only two runs, six hits, nine strikeouts, and three walks, with two from lead-off hitter Dean West.who was suspended for the game, rolled his ankle in pre-game warmups on the tarp, according to John Savage. Payton Brennan would then go down with an oblique injury in the second inning.

Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; West outfielder Will Gasparino during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Luckily, Will Gasparino will return for the Bruins after being ejected in the Big Ten Championship game against Oregon, which led to a suspension.

With an already depleted team with injuries all over the roster, the Bruins will be ecstatic that one of their top hitters will return to the lineup.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sabins Reveals WVU's Starting Pitchers for Games 1 & 2 of Morgantown RegionalAs we predicted earlier this week, it will be sophomore Chansen Cole who will toe the rubber on Friday evening for the West Virginia Mountaineers as they begin

Read more »

Virginia Tech Baseball Regional Central: Starting Pitchers, Lineups, Everything You Need to KnowThe Hokies are in their first regional since 2022.

Read more »

Ole Miss Baseball Regional Central: Starting Pitchers, Lineups, Everything You Need to KnowThe Ole Miss baseball team will be playing as the 2 seed in the Lincoln, Nebraska region. They are mixed in with Nebraska, Arizona State, and South Dakota Stat

Read more »

Virginia Baseball Regional Central: Starting Pitchers, Lineups, Everything You Need to KnowThe 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament is almost here. Regional play begins tomorrow, and Virginia Baseball is heading to Hattiesburg, MS to participate in the Hatt

Read more »