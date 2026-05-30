UCLA softball routs Arkansas 11-0 at Women's College World Series, Grant sets home run records

UCLA defeated Arkansas 11-0 in five innings at the Women's College World Series. Megan Grant hit her 42nd homer of the season (NCAA record) and 91st career (UCLA record). Aleena Garcia and Soo-Jin Berry also homered. UCLA advances to another elimination game.

UCLA slugger Megan Grant , shown celebrating with teammates after hitting a home run during their Women’s College World Series opener against Alabama on Thursday, hit another one during an 11-0 rout of Arkansas on Friday night in Oklahoma City.

Friday’s homer was Grant’s 42nd of the season, extending her NCAA record, and the 91st of her career, giving her sole possession of the UCLA career record. OKLAHOMA CITY — Facing elimination, Megan Grant padded her record-setting home run total during a nine-run second inning and UCLA routed Arkansas, 11-0, in five innings on Friday night at the Women’s College World Series.

Grant’s three-run homer was her 42nd of the season, extending her NCAA record, and the 91st of her career, giving her sole possession of the UCLA career record. Aleena Garcia hit the first pitch of the second inning for a home run and Soo-Jin Berry also went deep with a three-run blast during the early outburst. Kaniya Bragg drove in two runs with a double and every batter in UCLA’s lineup scored a run in the inning.

The Bruins extended their Division I single-season records for runs, home runs, RBIs, total bases and extra-base hits. Eighth-seeded UCLA advances to another elimination game Sunday at 4 p.m. PT against either No. 11 seed Texas Tech , the 2025 national runner-up, or seventh-seeded Tennessee . Those teams square off Saturday in a winner’s bracket game. Fifth-seeded Arkansas , playing in the WCWS for the first time, was eliminated after losing back-to-back games for the first time this season.

UCLA’s Taylor Tinsley allowed three hits, struck out two and walked two in the five-inning win. After Garcia’s leadoff homer in the second, Burnham hit Bragg with a pitch, Alexis Ramirez singled, and Berry ripped a homer to left field for a 4-0 lead. Saylor Timmerman replaced Burnham and walked Jolyna Lamar and Rylee Slimp before Grant blasted 260-foot homer that hit a metal fence beyond the wall in left-center field.

Grant’s 91st career home run broke the 24-year-old UCLA record set by Stacey Nuveman. Grant’s 68 home runs over the past two seasons ties the all-time Division I record.





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