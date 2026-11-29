Despite a 45-10 defeat to USC, UCLA advances to the Big Ten championship game against Indiana thanks to Washington's narrow victory over Oregon, positioning them for a potential College Football Playoff berth.

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach walks off the field after throwing an interception against USC during the second half of a Big Ten football game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026.

LOS ANGELES — No. 9 UCLA football’s 45-10 loss to rival No. 15 USC on Saturday sucked the life out of the Bruins’ exciting season. But after subsequent results, the Bruins are revived. After Washington defeated Oregon on Saturday night, UCLA will play No. 14 Indiana for the Big Ten championship on Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

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No. 24 Washington let a 14-point fourth-quarter lead slip away, but No. 12 Oregon missed a potential go-ahead extra point with 1:09 left in regulation. The Huskies prevailed 33-27 in double overtime at Autzen Stadium. It will be the Bruins’ first appearance in a conference championship game since 2012, when they lost to Stanford 27-24 in the Pac-12 title game. The Hoosiers defeated Purdue 41-14 to clinch a spot in the conference title game.