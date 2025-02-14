UCLA's Unstoppable Force and USC's Talent Clash in the New Big Ten

The rise of USC and UCLA as dominant forces in women's college basketball marks a new era in the Big Ten. Both teams, separated by a mere 14 miles, have emerged as contenders for a national title, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown. As they prepare to face off in a highly anticipated matchup, the Bruins' relentless pursuit of perfection under coach Cori Close and the Trojans' star-studded roster create a compelling narrative.

women's basketball coach took off his reading glasses after a glimpse at the box score, ran his hands through his hair and tried to make sense of the gauntlet his team had just gone through. After traveling from Columbus with a nearly flawless 20-1 record, the Buckeyes ran into not just one, but two buzz saws, losing to undefeated No. 1 Stanford and No. 2 UCLA. 'They're both terrific teams. They're both extremely talented,' McGuff said.'They're both deep. They're both well coached.

' The way that last year's Big Ten regular-season champion Ohio State emerged from its road trip highlighted a new reality: USC (21-2, 11-1) and UCLA (23-0, 11-0) are the class of the new Big Ten. And while the expectations around the Trojans before this year were skyscraper high, it's the Bruins who have become the sport's unbeatable force. Separated by a mere 14 miles of L.A. freeway traffic, both programs have risen to the top in different ways. As McGuff explained, UCLA sports a unique player in 6-foot-7, who provides perhaps the biggest mismatch in all of women's college basketball, while USC boasts one of the most talented players in the country. Both USC and UCLA have their eyes set on owning March Madness and potentially becoming the first Big Ten team to win a national title since 1999. For now though, they are set to face off(10 p.m. ET) in the first of two highly anticipated matchups between them. As Southern California becomes the site of two of the sport's biggest games of the year, fans are ready to flock to arenas to watch Betts, Watkins and their teammates battle for bragging rights, a No. 1 seed and a place atop the conference. 'It'll be interesting when they play each other,' McGuff said.'I think the games are going to be very close.'Inside the Mo Ostin Basketball Center on the UCLA campus, head coach Cori Close had her whistle ready and her voice already warm. Her team was going through offensive sets, preparing for the Buckeyes. 'We have to raise our level of toughness!' Close yelled.'Ohio State will force us to raise our level of toughness or we'll lose. What do you want? Choose it!' Despite being the last unbeaten team in Division I women's or men's college basketball this season, Close would not call this season flawless. Perfection purposefully eludes the way she thinks. There's always something to get better at, always something to fix. The score, the record, is a byproduct of the Bruins' hard work, but it is far from confirmation that they've reached their final form. 'I want them to enjoy it,' Close said.'But I asked them, 'How many of you have enjoyed being No. 1?' I said, 'Well, what are you willing to do to protect it?'' This is, in Close's own words, the most intentional roster build she has had during her time in Westwood. It began with a junior class that features guards Charisma Osborne and Londynn 'When we were freshmen there were five of us that came in and everyone's like, 'You guys are going to be so good,'' Jaquez said.'At the time we were like, 'Well, we want to be good now. We don't care about the future, we're not there yet.' And I think that it's just been fun to see everyone's growth and how far along we've come.''We were very intentional about building our chemistry on and off the court,' Rice said.'We knew we had the talent that we needed. So it was just about putting it together and figuring out how we can gel the best out there on the court.' The result: the best and deepest team in the sport. When teams sell out to stop Betts from the inside out, as Rice pointed out, the Bruins can beat you from the outside in. It all allows for a higher margin of error than in previous years. 'It can be anyone's night at any given game, which is super fun and makes it scary for the other team to try and defend us,' Jaquez said. Buoyed by the culture fostered by the junior class, Close's team seemingly has it all: chemistry, talent and depth. It's why she harps on their drive so much, why she isn't hesitant to call out bad body language in a drill or even take on the role of the bad guy in the face of a season that has yet to feature a loss. 'It's harder,' Close said of motivating an undefeated team.'Because my job is to sort of be the jerk and to make it uncomfortable when we are below the standard, even when the score doesn't say it.' Players welcome it. They know how Close operates and, even if they're brand-new to the team, her approach is part of why they're here. For players like Rice, who have experienced the feeling of coming up short of their goals while wearing blue and gold, there is a particular motivation that welcomes anything from criticism to never being satisfied. 'The lessons that we brought into this year about falling short where we wanted to get instilled that mentality in all of us not to let up,' Rice said.'It wasn't until very recently, when we became the only undefeated team left in the country and No. 1, that we realized where we were at.''That was one of the most painful losses of my career, top five for sure,' Close sai





espn / 🏆 731. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WOMEN's BASKETBALL UCLA BRUINS USC TROJANS BIG TEN CONFERENCE MARCH MADNESS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UCLA Bruins Defense Expected to Dominate USC Trojans in Big Ten DebutBoth UCLA and USC are playing well entering their first meeting as Big Ten members. UCLA's strong defense, anchored by the emerging presence of 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara, is projected to be the key factor in a low-scoring game. The Bruins have won three straight games, while USC has won three out of four.

Read more »

UCLA Bruins Prep for Big Ten Battle After Women's Basketball DominationUCLA Bruins Insider Podcast recaps the Bruins women's basketball team's dominant win over No. 25 Baylor and previews the upcoming men's basketball matchup against No. 24 Wisconsin.

Read more »

Women’s Basketball Watchability: Unbeaten UCLA Welcomes Two Tough Big Ten FoesThe Bruins will put their undefeated record on the line against a pair of other conference contenders. Plus, the top teams in the Big 12 go toe-to-toe.

Read more »

No. 1 UCLA Bruins Face Penn State Lady Lions in Big Ten ActionWatch the top-ranked UCLA Bruins take on the Penn State Lady Lions in a crucial Big Ten conference women's college basketball game.

Read more »

Known for his tough teams, Mick Cronin's UCLA Bruins have been bullied in Big TenAmid a four-game losing streak, Mick Cronin acknowledges that the Bruins haven't adjusted well to Big Ten play. Cronin wants to see more fight from his players.

Read more »

JuJu Watkins leads No. 4 USC women’s basketball team to Big Ten win at IndianaSophomore star scored 22 points and Rayah Marshall added 13 points and 10 rebounds in 73-66 victory.

Read more »