UCLA's Chesney Inspires Bruin Athletics with Excellence

UCLA football head coach Bob Chesney brings his undefeated team to witness the women's basketball banner ceremony, emphasizing a culture of excellence across the athletic department as the football squad targets the College Football Playoff.

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close looks on during a game against the Arizona Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026.

That would be something for a football program that has won only one national title – in 1954 – in its more than 100 years of existence. But nothing seems impossible for the fourth-ranked Bruins , who are on the brink of a College Football Playoff appearance in their first year under Chesney.

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“It’s not just that they’re 10-0,” Close said, “I love the manner in which he’s leading those young men. ” UCLA head coach Bob Chesney waves to the stands as he walks to the locker room after an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. UCLA raised its 2026 NCAA women’s basketball banner on Sunday inside Pauley Pavilion. Chesney brought his players to the banner ceremony for more than a good time.

“He said, ‘I told those guys, we’re coming over to watch the celebration,’ ” Close said, repeating Chesney’s message, “ ‘because I need you to see what excellence looks like. ’ ”beating Illinois on Friday , Chesney’s Bruins can clinch a berth in the Big Ten title game with a victory over Michigan on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

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“He is the really, really shiny new toy,” Close said after her team improved to 4-0 with a 55-34 victory over Princeton, “but I could say that about every coach on this campus, every donor that’s contributed and stepped up, every administrator, the professors that come and watch our practices and are a part of this. ” UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close looks on during a game against the Arizona Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026.

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney waves to the stands as he walks to the locker room after an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. UCLA raised its 2026 NCAA women's basketball banner on Sunday inside Pauley Pavilion.