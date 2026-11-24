There may be a breathtaking sight Saturday at the Rose Bowl – plenty of fans and no tarps. A UCLA football team that has been roundly criticized for a lack of fan support could have the last laugh …

roundly criticized for a lack of fan support could have the last laugh of the 2026 season based on what coach Bob Chesney said Monday night at the “Beat ‘SC Rally.

” “Our initial reports as far as how many tickets have been sold and up to this point and time, we’re looking at 75,000 to 80,000 people at the Rose Bowl,” Chesney told the gathering on campus, generating roars.

Also read December TV preview: Only Murders In The Building goes abroad, and Bob’s Burgers gets festive

“I think it’s important to know that as this team keeps getting better every single week, we appreciate you all getting better every single week and more and more people showing up and we need you now this weekend more than ever. ” If the No. 4 Bruins drew 80,000 fans inside a stadium that seats 81,258, it would require the removal of all the tarps.

The school announced last week that the tarps covering one end zone were already going to be removed because of high demand. UCLA has averaged 33,841 fans this season, a 13.5% rise from the 29,870 it averaged last season – and that’s an apples-to-apples comparison based on the new transparent attendance policy that started in 2026 versus the actual attendance from 2025 obtained by the California Post through a public-records request.

Advertisement

UCLA Bruins Eric Kendricks blocks a punt by USC Trojans Kyle Negrete on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Pasadena, Calif. UCLA won 38-28.

“The thing about a rivalry weekend is this – it’s not just about the 11 guys that are out there on the field,” Chesney said, “it’s not just about the 100 guys that are on this team, it’s not just about the coaches – a rivalry week has to deal with everybody associated with this football team and this university, and that is all of you out here. “Listen, just understand how important you all are to us.

Watching that Rose Bowl get filled more and more every single week is important. Find all your friends, all your family, all your relatives–everybody you know – and make sure we get over there. We’ve got a big, important job to do this weekend, and that’s to beat SC. ”UCLA Bruins running back Johnathan Franklin scores a touchdown against the USC Trojans at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012. Several players briefly introduced themselves, including edge rusher Aiden Gobaira, safety Scooter Jackson, offensive lineman Carter Sweazie, running back Wayne Knight, linebacker Sammy Omosigho and wide receiver Semaj Morgan. Added Gobaira: “All right, all right. I’m excited for this Saturday and I want to see a lot of people out there screaming, making a lot of noise.

Advertisement

Let’s pack it out. ” Omosigho led the crowd in the singing of the school’s fight song before the event concluded with an eight-clap. UCLA Bruins Eric Kendricks blocks a punt by USC Trojans Kyle Negrete on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Pasadena, Calif. UCLA won 38-28.

UCLA Bruins running back Johnathan Franklin scores a touchdown against the USC Trojans at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. , Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012.