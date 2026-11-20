UCLA researchers could be on the verge of a major breakthrough that helps protect Southern California's firefighters from the potential damage toxic wildfire smoke can do to the human body.

UCLA researchers could be on the verge of a major breakthrough that helps protect Southern California's firefighters from the potential damage toxic wildfire smoke can do to the human body.

Caroline Sherry is one of those researchers working at the UCLA Broad Stem Cell Research Center. She's turning her own personal experiences with wildfire, as a Southern California local forced to evacuate from fires multiple times, into research that could save lives. Researchers grew tiny human airways in a lab, then exposed them to wildfire smoke to determine how the smoke weakens the lungs' protective ability.

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They say that while the smoke from a fire can last just days, the damage can last years, often in the form of heart and lung disease.

"We saw what was incredible breakdown of the barrier of the cells lining the sinuses in our nose from the Eaton and Palisades fires," said Dr. Brigitte Gomperts, one of the UCLA researchers. "Our hope here is that we could develop, sort of like a nasal spray or an inhaler that people could take before they're exposed to smoke. " The team tested a drug called pimasertib to block the pathway before exposing the airway tissue to smoke.

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It allowed the airway's cilia, or"tiny hairlike structures," to work better while the protective barrier remained stronger, according to the The research is still in the early stages, but Sherry couldn't hide her excitement the day the results came in.

"I remember the exact day that we realized that it was working," Sherry said. "I called Brigitte, I think, crying to tell her that it was working. " They're hopeful that this near-breakthrough can help protect firefighters who risk their own lives to protect so many others. "We hope that it could help firefighters and other people who are exposed to air pollution or wildfires," Sherry said.

They say there's no official timeline for when the drug could become available, noting that the promising findings still need extensive research to determine whether the treatment is safe and effective in humans. Residents say"We need help" after Chiquita Canyon Landfill explosion