UCLA Researchers Develop Stable Tethered Jumping Robot for Space Exploration

UCLA's RoMeLa lab presents SPLITTER, a unique tethered jumping robot designed for efficient and stable locomotion in airless environments. This innovative system utilizes inertial morphing and MPC control to navigate challenging terrains, offering potential for future space exploration missions.

Research on locomotion techniques for space exploration is constantly advancing. The Robotics and Mechanisms Laboratory (RoMeLa) at UCLA is presenting a paper at the upcoming IEEE Aerospace Conference in March detailing a unique system called the Space and Planetary Limbed Intelligent Tether Technology Exploration Robot (SPLITTER). SPLITTER consists of two miniaturized jumping robots tethered together.

This might seem like a recipe for chaos, but the system is designed to be surprisingly stable, even in airless environments.Mechanically, SPLITTER comprises two four-legged robots built for jumping and connected at their tops by a tether. Jumping is a more effective method of traversing asteroid surfaces compared to traditional rovers due to the abundance of obstacles. It also surpasses flying in many space environments where there's no atmosphere for propulsion. While jumping robots have existed for some time, the true innovation lies in the control system developed by the RoMeLa team. They utilize a concept called inertial morphing, where the robots adjust their inertia based on limb configurations and tether length, according to lead author Yusuke Tanaka.To achieve this, researchers employed Model Predictive Control (MPC), a technique widely used in various industries. MPC utilizes a mathematical model of the robots and predicts their future state based on the current conditions. By analyzing the model's current and predicted states, the controller adjusts variables like limb orientation and tether length to ensure a stable flight path. SPLITTER leverages a physical phenomenon known as the Tennis Racket Theorem, where an object can flip its rotation around its intermediate axis while rotating around it. This principle, famously demonstrated on the ISS with a t-handle, is computationally well-understood but implementing it in a tethered robotic system presents unique challenges. In flight, SPLITTER resembles a bola, with two robot bodies connected by a tether instead of round spheres. The MPC controls the orientation of the legs and tether length to maintain stability. This design allows SPLITTER to operate without heavy attitude control hardware like reaction wheels or thrusters, enabling it to perform tasks such as spelunking, where one robot anchors itself while the other descends using the tether.Each robot weighs approximately 10kg on Earth, making them even more agile on celestial bodies with lower gravity. This isn't the RoMeLa lab's first foray into this type of space exploration robot design. They previously developed the Spine-enhanced Climbing Autonomous Legged Exploration Robot (SCALER), but its slow speed proved to be a limitation. With SPLITTER, the research team believes they have a better concept that can swiftly traverse terrain and collect data inaccessible to ground-based robots. While SPLITTER is currently primarily a computer model, preliminary work has been done on the physics of MPC controlling a reaction wheel. Researchers at the lab plan to continue developing the concept, so perhaps one day soon we'll witness a bola robot test jumping near Los Angeles





