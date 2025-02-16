UCLA Remains No. 1 in Women's College Basketball Rankings

The Associated Press latest women's college basketball rankings have UCLA at the top, followed by Notre Dame and Texas. Several teams saw significant movement in the rankings, including South Carolina, UConn, Tennessee, Kentucky, and North Carolina State. Creighton and Baylor re-entered the poll, while Vanderbilt and California dropped out. UConn's streak of consecutive rankings reached a historic 600, while Grand Canyon earned its first-ever vote. Key matchups this week include No. 1 UCLA at No. 6 USC, No. 7 UConn at No. 4 South Carolina, and No. 5 LSU at No. 3 Texas.

South Carolina dropped to fourth after its 57-game conference winning streak ended. UConn fell two spots to seventh, while Tennessee climbed four spots to 15th. Kentucky jumped to eighth, marking their best ranking since 2015. North Carolina State entered the Top 10 at number 10 after victories over Duke and Florida State.

Creighton and Baylor re-entered the poll at 24 and 25 respectively, while Vanderbilt and California dropped out. The Huskies' appearance marks their 600th consecutive ranking, the longest streak in history. South Carolina holds the next-longest active streak with 242 consecutive weeks in the Top 25. Grand Canyon received its first-ever vote in the poll, ranking 25th on one ballot. The SEC still leads with seven ranked teams, followed by the ACC with six, the Big Ten and Big 12 with five each, and the Big East with two. Key matchups this week include No. 1 UCLA at No. 6 USC, No. 7 UConn at No. 4 South Carolina, and No. 5 LSU at No. 3 Texas.





