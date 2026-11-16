UCLA raises banner for first-ever NCAA women's basketball title

UCLA celebrated its first-ever NCVAA women's basketball championship in front of nearly 9,000 fans, decorated alumni and the 10-0 Bruins football team.

WESTWOOD, Calif. -- The UCLA women's basketball team celebrated its first-ever NCAA championship and first basketball championship since 1995 in front of nearly 9,000 fans, decorated alumni and members of the currently undefeated Bruins football team.

All watched the Bruins raise a banner at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday night, ahead of a 55-34 win over Princeton. Members of the 2025-26 team were honored at center court with custom Jordan Brand jackets commemorating the national title from former UCLA star and retired NBA player Russell Westbrook and former UCLA women's basketball player Nina Westbrook. WNBA players and former 2025-26 team members Gabriela Jaquez, Kiki Rice and Lauren Betts joined the current team for the celebration.

Also read UCLA women’s basketball raises first NCAA basketball banner in epic ceremony

"I'm just so proud of all of them and seeing how far they've gone," said sophomore forward Sienna Betts, younger sister and former teammate of Lauren. "It's just so, so, so cool and it's inspiring. It was really nice to see them all.

" Angela Dugali, Megan Grant, Gianna Kneepkens and Charlisse Leger-Walker were unable to attend due to overseas obligations related to their own professional careers. All four players recorded video messages that were played on the jumbotron at halftime.

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"It means so much to be back here, celebrating the national championship and seeing our banner up there," said Jaquez during halftime. "It's really a dream come true. " During pregame, UCLA football coach Bob Chesney and members of his 10-0 team arrived at Pauley Pavilion to watch the school honor its first-ever women's basketball champion. After the banner raising, UCLA women's basketball head coach Coris Close embraced Chesney and told him, "You're next.

" "I was an assistant coach here in 1995, when we won the national championship on the men's side, and I remember I was in the stands at their celebration, and I was experiencing all of that," Close told ESPN. "I just remember what an impressionable thing that was for me as a young coach and how proud I was to be a part of the Bruin community.

"Mexican drug kingpin Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, known as the 'Boss of bosses,' dies at 80 She added, "Especially this day and age in college athletics, everyone is helping us keep the standard of excellence at UCLA. " Before Sunday's celebration, Close talked to Chesney, who told her what he said to his team: "We're coming over to watch this celebration because I need you to see what excellence looks like.

" Less than 10 minutes after the national title banner was raised, the Bruins tipped off against the Tigers with Jaquez, Rice and Lauren Betts watching courtside. "It was kind of hard having a big turnaround like that, just setting with this momentous, this big occasion and then going right to a game that we need to focus on," said Sienna Betts.

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"It was a little challenging to turn around, but you know you got to play and got to celebrate. " KK Bransford, a fifth-year transfer from Notre Dame, led all players for the night with 14 points. Betts added 11 points and game-high three blocked shots. Senior transfer from TCU, Donovyn Hunter, recorded game highs of eight rebounds and four assists.