UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach explains his long-standing friendship with entertainer JoJo Siwa following social media speculation about a romantic relationship.

UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach has firmly addressed circulating rumors regarding a romantic relationship with entertainer JoJo Siwa, clarifying that their bond is strictly a long-standing friendship rooted in family connections. The clarification comes after viral social media posts and recent public sightings sparked speculation about the nature of their relationship. Dieffenbach emphasized that their interaction is professional and familial, leaving no room for romantic interpretation.

The quarterback explained that his mother served as Siwa's studio teacher when both he and Siwa were very young. This early professional link between the families led to a deep and enduring closeness that has lasted into adulthood. Dieffenbach stated directly that their families grew extremely close over the years, and they remain good friends today.

Also read UCLA Bruins Dominate Nevada 27-0 to Achieve First 8-0 Start Since 2005

Speculation intensified after a video of the pair dancing together, originally posted on Siwa's TikTok account years ago, resurfaced on social media platforms recently. This digital artifact prompted fans and online commentators to question the depth of their current connection. The rumors were further fueled by photos of the two kissing at the Dancers Against Cancer's Gala of The Stars in Beverly Hills on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

While the entertainment world focuses on personal gossip, Dieffenbach's primary attention remains on his athletic performance for the UCLA Bruins. The team is currently sitting at an undefeated record of 8-0 as of late October 2026. The quarterback recently showcased his skills on the football pitch during a significant matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

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That contest, played on Saturday, October 17, 2026, served as a key backdrop for the timeline of events surrounding the rumors. During the game, Dieffenbach delivered a solid statistical performance that highlighted his importance to the undefeated program. He threw for 178 passing yards and scored one touchdown through the air.

Dieffenbach also contributed another touchdown to the scoreboard with a rushing score. These metrics demonstrate his capability as a dual-threat quarterback, further cementing his status as a key player for the team. The victory over Wisconsin helped maintain the Bruins' perfect record heading into the latter part of the season.

The fresh source confirms that the No. 5-ranked Bruins defeated Nevada 27-0 on Halloween in a separate game. In that matchup, Dieffenbach also threw for 178 passing yards and a touchdown while adding another score on the ground. This consistency on the field underscores his role as a critical leader for the undefeated squad.

The viral video from Siwa's past social media activity has drawn significant attention to their shared history. The resurfaced content prompted many observers to wonder how the 21-year-old Dieffenbach and the 23-year-old Siwa knew each other so well. The public clarification provides a clear and simple explanation that contradicts the romantic narratives circulating online.

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Dieffenbach's comments serve to disentangle his athletic career from the celebrity gossip surrounding his friend. By attributing the relationship to a long-standing family friendship, he provides a straightforward account of their bond. The UCLA community and fans continue to support the team as they strive to maintain their winning streak.

For now, the quarterback remains dedicated to his sport and his team's success. He leaves the social media speculation to dissipate as the college football season progresses. The focus returns to the field, where Dieffenbach aims to lead the Bruins through the remainder of their schedule with excellence and composure.