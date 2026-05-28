UCLA quarterback attempts to exploit loophole in transfer portal window with unique tactic

UCLA quarterback Karson Gordon is reportedly attempting to enter the transfer portal as a track athlete to work around NCAA football portal rules.

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek demands SEC change game times for Razorbacks' football team Chris Evert says Jannik Sinner 'shouldn't have been allowed' to leave court during French Open controversy NASCAR team member suspended after arrest for allegedly hitting man with golf cart at Charlotte Motor Speedway Giants claim locker room meeting resolves Dart-Trump controversy, but player who started it wasn't in the roomForget the 2026 NBA Playoffs: Bet the Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries Thursday insteadCalifornia track and field championship to be overshadowed by trans drama for second year in a rowRays pitcher vomits on the mound few pitches into team debutSEC coaches say they feel 'misled' after voting to make their conference schedules harder MLB owners already pushing back on players' first CBA proposal as work stoppage looms after 2026 season Bomani Jones becomes latest commentator to criticize Jaxson Dart for introducing Donald Trump: 'embarrassing'WNBA coach doubles down on Jalen Brunson doubts despite Knicks reaching NBA FinalsBessent refuses to get ahead of Trump on potential Iran dealScott Bessent reveals three conditions Iran deal must meet for Trump’s final sign offTrump won’t put ‘national security’ at risk over 2026 midterms, former RNC chairman saysDHS Secretary Mullin threatens to pull CBP from sanctuary city airportsFormer Auburn head basketball coach Bruce Pearl joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss bipartisan efforts in Congress to overhaul college sports.

He also criticizes New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for reportedly not attending the Israel Day parade. ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD.

DOWNLOAD NOW! Charles Bediako of the Alabama Crimson Tide returns to the court during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala. , on Jan. 24, 2026.are turning to the pros to bolster their chances at competing for SEC supremacy in Will Wade's first season back in Baton Rouge.eligibility rules are turning a sport that was already playing fast and loose with the rulebook into the Wild West of college athletics.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss speaks with supporters after a hearing in his lawsuit against the NCAA at Calhoun County Courthouse in Pittsboro, Miss. , on Feb. 12, 2026. Chambliss was granted a preliminary injunction against the NCAA.

The NCAA has attempted to curb the free movement of players ever so slightly by closing the spring transfer portal window and creating just one portal period in January, but it was only a matter of time before someone attempted to exploit the new rules as well. The redshirt sophomore is reportedly doing so as a scholarship track athlete, though he intends to be a two-sport athlete and play football at his next school.

The NCAA's track and field transfer portal window just opened this week and will remain open until June 26, and there are no rules that say he can't participate in both track and football next season. TRANS ATHLETE SPEAKS OUT AGAINST COLLEGES FOR NOT OFFERING FULL SCHOLARSHIP TO COMPETE AS WOMEN'S RUNNER Gordon was a track and field athlete both in high school and at UCLA, so he has the pedigree to earn a scholarship for another track and field program, but his example will likely try to be copied by many other football players looking for a workaround to the rules in place.

Though this is a new method of skirting the updated transfer portal window, this isn't an entirely new phenomenon, as the University of Miami tried something similar to work around a scholarship limit back in the late '90s. Football players who ran track in high school would earn track scholarships in college, only to"walk on" to the Hurricanes' football team, with the most notable example being future Pro Bowl wide receiver Santana Moss.

A general view of Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. , before the UCLA Bruins season opener against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Aug. 28, 2021. This is one of the reasons I am so pessimistic about anything the government passes with regard to legislation trying to fix college athletics. The genie is out of the bottle in college football and basketball. God help whoever's job it is to put it back.





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