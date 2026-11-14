UCLA QB Ty Dieffenbach, LB Jalen Woods exit with injuries against Illinois

Madden Iamaleava replaces Dieffenbach late in the first half and stays in until the starter takes the field again late in the third quarter.

UCLA starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach runs for a first down during the first half of a game against Illinois on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at the Rose Bowl.

Rain poured throughout warmups. Fans wore ponchos. Celebratory pregame smoke created an ominous feel. Wide receiver Aidan Mizell emerged from the clouds.

Also read UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach injures shoulder late in 1st half against Illinois

Mizell accounted for five of UCLA’s eight first-half completions, gaining 157 yards and a touchdown to help the Bruins take a 10-0 lead over Illinois into the break. Rain stopped and started throughout the first half, often impacting both teams mid-drive.

Fourth-ranked UCLA saw senior linebacker Jalen Woods exit the game during the second quarter, then quarterback Ty Dieffenbach sustained an injury on the final drive of the first half, when he took a hit while throwing the ball away. Dieffenbach grabbed his left shoulder , but there was no official word on the nature of the injury.

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Madden Iamaleava replaced him, attempting two passes at the end of the first half, and remaining under center in the second half. Head coach Bob Chesney told the broadcast he was “excited to see how Madden looks,” as he headed for the locker room at halftime.

Dieffenbach was not on the sideline to begin the second half, but he did return there with 4:20 left in the third quarter and took the field to begin a drive with 1:08 remaining in the third and threw another touchdown pass to Semaj Morgan for a 19-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. Jordan Davis and Rodrick Pleasant each came back after four-week absences.

Davis slotted right back into his spot at blindside tackle, but he was on the sideline managing an injury on the first drive of the second half. UCLA also played without offensive linemen Hall Schmidt and Riley Robell, who both got hurt against Minnesota. Carter Sweazie shifted over from guard to replace Robell at center, despite Derek Osman stepping in to finish last week’s game. To UCLA’s fortune, the downpour briefly paused for its opening drive.

Mizell broke into the clear down the right sideline, hauled in Dieffenbach’s pass and turned up the field for a 54-yard touchdown on the fifth play from scrimmage. It was his third catch in a row that went for a score after his consecutive 75-yard touchdowns helped UCLA close the door on Minnesota last Saturday. Dieffenbach favored Mizell, connecting with him on 19- and 16-yard catches before the end of the first quarter.

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Then, early in the second quarter, he turned a simple 5-yard out route into a 63-yard gain, breaking it back across the field to set up first-and-goal from the 8. But Dieffenbach got too comfortable targeting Mizell. He forced a pass in the back corner of the end zone and Illinois’ Juice Clark stepped in front for the interception.

UCLA’s defense didn’t waver, compensating for its offense as it has all season, forcing Illinois to punt and leaving enough time to set up Mateen Bhaghani’s 20-yard field goal. Pleasant, gradually working his way back from a hamstring injury, played outside corner in spurts on Friday. Even without a full dose of its top defensive back, UCLA disrupted Illinois’ offense. Scooter Jackson tracked quarterback Katin Houser’s pass for an interception in the end zone.

Derrick Barksdale toe-tapped for another interception on the first possession of the second half. Aidan Gobaira sacked Houser in the end zone for a safety to give UCLA a 12-0 lead with 8:27 remaining in the third quarter. UCLA will likely have to close out the Illini without Dieffenbach and Davis, but it hasn’t been phased while managing adversity all season.