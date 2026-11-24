UCLA is optimistic quarterback Ty Dieffenbach could play when the 10th-ranked Bruins host No. 15 Southern California.

could play when the 10th-ranked Bruins host No. 15 Southern California in their rivalry game this weekend to close the regular season. The senior was carted off the field in overtime of the Bruins’ first loss on Saturday with what appeared to be a serious lower-body injury.

“It’s a little bit better than we thought,” coach Bob Chesney said Monday. “There’s a chance, yeah. We’ll know more as the week goes on. ” The Bruins fell six spots in The Associated Press Top-25 rankings on Monday after their“I’m not going to let one loss erase the 10 wins that we got,” Chesney said, “and I’m also not going to let the 10 wins excuse the loss.

Also read UCLA QB Ty Dieffenbach Injury Update: Status Uncertain for USC Game and CFP Hopes

” Chesney said X-rays on Dieffenbach in Ann Arbor came back clean, and he received treatment on Sunday and Monday.

“He’s nowhere near in the clear, but at the same point in time, he’s going to do everything in his power to get himself ready,” Chesney said. “That’s the sign of a warrior. ”against Illinois on Nov. 13, returning in the third quarter to lift UCLA to a 22-14 victory. on Saturday at the Rose Bowl to clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game.

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USC would need to beat the Bruins and get help from other teams to get to Indianapolis on Dec. 5. If Dieffenbach cannot play, sophomore third-stringer Madden Iamaleava would start in his place. He’s the younger brother of regular starter Nico Iamaleava, whose season ended with a torn ACL in a win over Oregon on Oct. 10.

“He’s nowhere near in the clear, but at the same point in time, he’s going to do everything in his power to get himself ready,” Chesney said. “That’s the sign of a warrior. ”The Bruins would need a win over the on Saturday at the Rose Bowl to clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game. USC would need to beat the Bruins and get help from other teams to get to Indianapolis on Dec. 5.

If Dieffenbach cannot play, sophomore third-stringer Madden Iamaleava would start in his place. He’s the younger brother of regular starter Nico Iamaleava, whose season ended with a torn ACL in a win over Oregon on Oct. 10.eliminating a critical $1.7 million from our budget every year going forward. But they couldn’t silence us, and we’re not going anywhere.

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