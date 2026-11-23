UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach is considered week-to-week after suffering hip and knee injuries against Michigan, and his status for the rivalry game against USC remains uncertain. Tests did not reveal anything expected to keep him out for a significant amount of time.

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach remains week-to-week after suffering hip and knee injuries during the Bruins' triple-overtime loss to Michigan on Saturday. The California Post reports that tests did not reveal any permanent damage to his hip or leg injuries. His availability for Saturday's rivalry game against USC at the Rose Bowl depends entirely on his progress over the remainder of the week.

Dieffenbach went down on the first offensive play of overtime at Michigan Stadium. He immediately clutched his hip in agony after getting tackled on a run. He was carted off the field in visible pain, marking a significant moment in the season-ending loss. The injury was initially reported to be a minor hip issue, but he also suffered a knee injury on the same play.

Also read UCLA Quarterback Dieffenbach Suffers Season-Ending Injury in Overtime Loss to Michigan

The backup quarterback took over for starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava when he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 6. Since then, Dieffenbach has led the Bruins to five straight wins as the starting quarterback. This streak includes a victory over then-No. 13 Oregon when Iamaleava left the game in the second quarter.

This season, Dieffenbach has thrown for 1,406 passing yards, eight touchdown passes, one rushing touchdown, and four interceptions. His replacement against Michigan, Madden Iamaleava, struggled significantly with the ball. Madden Iamaleava's only pass attempt in the third overtime fell incomplete.

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Madden Iamaleava also made the wrong decision on a critical play in the second overtime. He could have run for a first down or passed to tight end Josh Phifer for a possible touchdown. UCLA coach Bob Chesney is scheduled to speak with reporters Monday afternoon. He has multiple options if Dieffenbach is unable to play against the Trojans.

Chesney could go with Madden Iamaleava, true freshman DJ Bordeaux, or sophomore Colton Gumino. He might also use a combination of those three plus a heavy dose of wildcat plays. These plays would feature the team's trio of standout running backs. The top-25 matchup between the Trojans and the Bruins will be telling for UCLA's College Football Playoff chances.

If Dieffenbach is not available and Madden Iamaleava starts, a Bruins loss could take UCLA out of the committee's playoff conversation. However, a win with Iamaleava could potentially be enough to keep the Bruins in the running. This outcome becomes especially relevant if Dieffenbach is set to return for future games.

Now, as Dieffenbach's official status wavers, the Bruins' College Football Playoff hopes do too. Similar to Florida State in 2023, if Dieffenbach is not available ahead of the selection, the Bruins could be penalized. They might potentially miss the postseason entirely due to this uncertainty.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury in the final week of the regular season. Despite an undefeated record and an ACC title, Florida State missed the College Football Playoff because of Travis' injury. The Bruins received good news following their first loss of the season according to ESPN.

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ESPN reported that quarterback Ty Dieffenbach might be available if the Bruins clinch a College Football Playoff spot. Additionally, pending further medical tests, Dieffenbach could be available for the Bruins' home game against crosstown rival USC. This regular-season finale carries major implications for the Bruins' postseason aspirations.

UCLA's game against USC is scheduled for Saturday at the Rose Bowl. The rivalry matchup serves as a critical test for the program's resilience. The outcome will heavily influence how the selection committee views the team's trajectory. Medical staff will continue to monitor Dieffenbach's condition closely throughout the week.

The situation mirrors the challenges faced by other programs dealing with key player injuries late in the season. UCLA must balance immediate competitive needs with long-term health considerations for its star quarterback. Fans and analysts alike are watching the developments with intense interest as the deadline approaches.

The pressure mounts on both coaching staff and players to make the right decisions. A healthy Dieffenbach provides a clear path to contention. An untested backup creates significant risk in a high-stakes environment. The coming days will define the Bruins' season outlook.