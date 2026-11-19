UC Regents also give UCLA PD the greenlight to purchase drones.

The University of California Regents gave the UCLA police department authorization Tuesday to purchase an array of additional military equipment, adding to1,950 pepperball projectiles, some of which include a “harmless” powder typically used for training.

Richard Mejia, a spokesperson for UCLA PD, said the 40mm projectiles “are less-lethal tools intended to provide officers with additional options when responding to potentially dangerous situations. Their use is governed by state law, including AB 48, and department policy. ”“I think it's unconscionable that University of California police are allowed to use a weapon which is banned in the LAPD,” said Michael Chwe, a political science professor at UCLA who started the petition.

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“It's unconscionable that students who go to the University of California are exposed to a greater degree of danger and a lower level of safety than citizens of Los Angeles. ”Chwe said in 2024 that a student, Jakob Johnson, had to spend two days in the hospital after he was shot with 40mm launchers.

He is“ The main purpose of the University of California is to educate people, so I don't know why we have this kind of quasi-military force on our campuses now,” Chwe said. With the Regents' green light, UCLA PD can purchase six additional drones, bringing the agency’s stash to a total of nine.

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Five of the drones, the police department said, will be used “to reach over 95% of all priority police, fire, and EMS calls” as well as protectUC student regent Miguel Craven said during the Regents meeting on Tuesday that students have voiced concerns about drones being used for surveillance purposes. Mejia said the drones will be used as part of a “Drone as First Responder program to keep UCLA safe.

” He added that the program includes “privacy protections and operational restrictions, and drones will not be used for random surveillance or without a legitimate law enforcement purpose. ” “Recordings will be retained in accordance with applicable laws and department policy," Mejia added.

"Any sharing of footage with other law enforcement agencies must be lawful and consistent with department policy. UCPD also remains subject to California law, including the California Values Act and TRUST Act, which restrict cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

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