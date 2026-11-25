A former UCLA student suing as Jane Doe alleges a campus police detective let the man she accused of sexual assault photograph her confidential rape exam results and police paperwork containing her home and campus addresses. Within days, her car windshield was smashed and rotting animal remains were left at her door.

A former UCLA student says campus police gave the man she accused of sexual assault her home address. Within days, her car windshield was smashed and rotting animal remains turned up on her doorstep.

Lawsuit Accuses UCLA Of Disclosing Victim Address

The woman, suing under the name Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit against the University of California Board of Regents in Los Angeles Superior Court. She claims a UCLA police detective let her alleged attacker photograph the results of her confidential rape exam, along with police paperwork listing her home and campus addresses. The suit was first reported by Decider California News. Doe reported in March 2023 that a male UCLA student had sexually assaulted her.

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Campus police then arranged an acute sexual assault forensic medical examination for her at the Long Beach Sexual Assault Response Team center to gather evidence. The resulting medical records contained highly confidential and intimate medical information, including examination findings, trauma-related information, forensic evidence, medical assessments and identifying information. Hers was one of 61 rape allegations investigated by UCLA campus police that year.

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The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office had declined to file charges against the accused student by the time of the disclosure. But UCLA's own Title IX disciplinary case against him was still open on Feb. 23, 2024, when Det. Selby Arsena met with him and his advisor. According to the complaint, Arsena allowed them to inspect the materials and to photograph conclusions from Plaintiff's forensic medical records.

Doe says she never agreed to that. Cooperating with the UCPD, she authorized the release of her SART information to law enforcement for one purpose: to facilitate the criminal investigation of the assault, the suit says. She did not authorize its release to the person she accused, to his advisor, to any university disciplinary or Title IX process, or to anyone else, according to the lawsuit.

The accused student then used the material as evidence in his Title IX defense, the filing claims. Doe's address appeared nowhere in the Title IX records, according to the suit, which leaves campus police as the only place it could have come from. The paperwork also carried a warning. The UCPD materials were stamped with a warning that release by the recipient would violate a California Penal Code statute, the complaint notes.

A Title IX official noticed the stamp and checked with UCPD, the suit says, but the office let the records circulate among the people reviewing the case anyway. California law bars police agencies from disclosing the address of anyone who reports being the victim of a sex offense, except to prosecutors, parole and probation officials, or others specifically authorized by law. The suit also accuses the university of violating California's Information Practices Act and its Confidentiality of Medical Information Act.

In particular, the lawsuit points out, California Penal Code section 293(c) expressly forbids a law-enforcement agency from disclosing the address of a person who alleges that she is the victim of a sex offense except to specified officials or where disclosure is otherwise authorized or required by law. In her complaint, the woman says the university never told her it disclosed her personal information and she never signed any consent waiver.

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Vandalism Follows Alleged Information Leak

After the vandalism, Doe says, UCLA left her on her own. The school refused her request to move to safe housing and wouldn't give her surveillance footage that would identify who had come to her door, the complaint alleges. Defendants invoked the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act as grounds to withhold the footage, even though FERPA imposed no such bar, the suit says.

In correspondence, UCLA Residential Life official Lauren Dorst stated that staff had reviewed elevator-camera footage and had not seen conduct they considered suspicious, and stated that no hallway cameras captured the doorstep, according to the lawsuit. Doe is Palestinian, Arab and Muslim, and she reported the March 2024 vandalism to UCLA's Equity, Diversity and Inclusion office as a bias incident. It went nowhere.

Rather than investigate it as a bias incident, UCLA folded it into the Title IX matter and, on June 5, 2024, closed it without identifying anyone, the suit alleges. Doe says the university never told her it had handed over her information. She is seeking damages for emotional distress and for harm to her academic progress, and she blames what the suit describes as the UC system's failure to protect victims' information.

Attorney Says UCLA Failed To Protect Victim

We don't know how many other victims of sexual assault at UCLA have had their confidential details disclosed, said the alleged victim's attorney, Lina Kaisey, who specializes in data protection litigation. UCLA, she said, did not investigate the disclosure, never informed her client and did nothing to protect her from the further harm the disclosure caused. UCLA officials reached Monday declined to comment or answer any specific questions about the detective's action or its policies, citing the ongoing litigation.

Any officer, not even a detective, knows you don't disclose confidential information about sex crimes victims, said Ed Obayashi, a lawyer specializing in law enforcement training and an active Northern California deputy. This is common sense as well as the law. This here illustrates why you don't: because you can have acts of retaliation by whoever once that information gets out there.