UCLA police arrest man after reported assaults at campus residences

Police said Olumuyiwa Akindahunsi, 29, is not affiliated with the university and may be homeless.

Los Angeles, CA: March 25, 2018: UCLA sign on the University of California, Los Angeles, campus. UCLA is a public university in LA. Olumuyiwa Akindahunsi was booked early morning on suspicion of robbery, attempted kidnapping, assault with intent to commit a sex offense, and sexual battery, with bail set at $2.3 million, according to the UCLA Police Department.

Officers responded at about 11:35 p.m. Thursday to reports of a robbery on Bruin Walk. According to police, a suspect approached a student from behind, forcibly stole her cellphone and fled.

Officers then began receiving additional reports of assaults at multiple residential facilities, including De Neve Evergreen, Dykstra Hall, and Cedar Hall, police said, noting the suspect was believed to have followed or approached female victims in each incident to physically assault them or attempt to restrain or sexually abuse them.

"In each incident, the victims were able to fight back, or witnesses intervened, allowing the victims to get away and notify police," according to a police statement. An assault at Cedar Hall was reported at approximately 12:05 a.m. Friday, when a witness heard a victim calling for help, intervened and pursued the suspect as he fled the building. Witnesses led officers to the suspect's location near Parking Structure 8 and detained Akindahunsi without incident, police said.

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"I commend our officers for their quick response and excellent work in locating and arresting the suspect," UCLA Police Chief Craig Valenzuela said in a statement. "Incidents like these are deeply concerning, and the safety and security of our campus community remains our highest priority. Our officers will continue working to help ensure UCLA remains a safe place to live, learn, work, and visit.

'' Although the suspect was taken into custody, police have increased patrols in and around the residential area out of an abundance of caution. Residents and students were encouraged to report any suspicious activity and to utilize available safety resources, including the Community Service Officer Evening Escort Program, which provides free walking escorts among the campus, nearby residential areas, and Westwood Village from dusk until 1 a.m. year-round.





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