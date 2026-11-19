The University of California Regents authorized UCLA Police to purchase 40mm projectiles and additional drones, sparking criticism from professors and student journalists regarding campus safety and surveillance.

The University of California Regents voted on Tuesday to authorize the UCLA Police Department to acquire a significant expansion of its tactical gear, including 40mm projectiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. This decision adds to an existing inventory of 1,950 pepperball projectiles and brings the department's drone fleet to a total of nine units, signaling a shift toward a more heavily equipped campus security force.

Regents Approval of Tactical Gear

Richard Mejia, spokesperson for UCLA PD, stated that the 40mm projectiles are less-lethal tools designed to provide officers with additional options when responding to potentially dangerous situations. He emphasized that the use of this equipment is strictly governed by state law, including AB 48, and specific department policies. The approval allows the department to purchase the array of additional military equipment immediately following the Regents' authorization.

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The expansion of the drone fleet allows the agency to reach over 95 percent of all priority police, fire, and EMS calls on campus. UC student regent Miguel Craven noted during the Regents meeting that students have voiced concerns about drones being used for surveillance purposes. In response, Mejia clarified that the drones will be part of a Drone as First Responder program intended to keep UCLA safe, with strict privacy protections and operational restrictions.

Professor Criticizes Safety Disparities

Michael Chwe, a political science professor at UCLA, strongly opposed the authorization, describing the move as unconscionable because the weapon is banned in the LAPD. He argued that students at the University of California are exposed to a greater degree of danger and a lower level of safety than citizens of Los Angeles. Chwe initiated a petition against the equipment, questioning why a quasi-military force is necessary on campuses whose main purpose is to educate people.

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Chwe highlighted a 2024 incident where a student named Jakob Johnson spent two days in the hospital after being shot with 40mm launchers. This reference to physical harm underscores the opposition's concern that the new tactical gear poses unnecessary risks to the student body. Critics argue that the introduction of such tools contradicts the educational mission of the university and prioritizes military-style enforcement over academic safety.

Surveillance Concerns and Legal Constraints

While the university insists the technology enhances safety, the implementation involves complex legal and ethical considerations regarding data retention. Mejia assured that recordings will be retained in accordance with applicable laws and department policy. Any sharing of footage with other law enforcement agencies must be lawful and consistent with department policy, ensuring compliance with California Values Act and TRUST Act restrictions on federal immigration enforcement.

The Drone as First Responder program claims to include privacy protections, yet the presence of nine drones remains a point of contention. The department maintains that drones will not be used for random surveillance or without a legitimate law enforcement purpose. This stance is part of a broader effort to justify the increased security presence following recent campus unrest.

Legacy of Past Campus Unrest

The current push for enhanced security measures occurs against the backdrop of 2024 student encampments that protested Israel's war in Gaza. These events became a significant talking point in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election. During that period, Jaclyn Hamilton, a student journalist at the Daily Bruin, covered the encampment when it was attacked by a mob using fireworks, bear spray, and mace while security and campus police watched.

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Hamilton, now a law student in San Diego, was assaulted by the attackers and sent to the ER. She later blamed UCLA's then-Chancellor Gene Block for the attack but was asked by editors to remove her tweet from social media. This incident led her to quit the Daily Bruin and start her own publication, Poppy Press, to express the opinions of the student movement. Hamilton stated that she could not stay silent and felt a need to speak out against the university's actions.

Systemic Safety Failures Exposed

Investigations into the past violence revealed that UCLA had a series of shortcomings, performance failures, systems breakdowns, and campus safety issues that led to the fateful police intervention months prior. These systemic failures contributed to an environment where students were injured, doxxed, suspended, and some tried for misdemeanors.

The approval of new military-grade equipment by the University of California Regents is viewed by critics like Chwe and Hamilton as a response to these unresolved safety issues. The expansion of tactical capabilities aims to address future threats, but it also raises questions about the balance between security and civil liberties on campus. The department's commitment to lawful operation and privacy remains the central counter-argument to the growing criticism of militarization.