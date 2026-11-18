UCLA remained at No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Doing even a smidgen better over the next three weeks would come with a special perk. For the first time this season, the top…

Doing even a smidgen better over the next three weeks would come with a special perk. For the first time this season, the top three teams get to choose their bowl path, in the order of their ranking.

The UCLA Bruins take the field before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. , Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. That means that whoever finishes No. 1 would get the first pick of their quarterfinal and semifinal bowl destinations. The quarterfinals this year are the Cotton, Rose, Fiesta and Peach bowls, with the semifinals being played at the Orange and Sugar bowls.

Also read Arizona State Bowl Analysis: Where Experts Are Placing ASU in Bowl Season, Big 12 Postseason Picture

The No. 2 team would get the second pick, followed by the No. 3 team getting the third pick and the No. 4 team taking what’s left over. Each of the top four teams receives a bye into the quarterfinals. Utah quarterback Byrd Ficklin reacts after scoring a touchdown against Arizona during a college football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz.

Should the Bruins move into the top three, it would increase the likelihood of their playing in the Rose Bowl – their home stadium – for a quarterfinal on Jan. 1. Of course, there are lots of opportunities to enhance one’s standing between now and the selection show on Dec. 6. UCLA has games remaining against Michigan and USC, plus a likely appearance in the Big Ten title game on Dec. 5 in Indianapolis.

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If the top four teams – No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Utah, No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 UCLA – remain in place, it would make for some interesting selections. Georgia would presumably pick the Peach Bowl in Atlanta for its quarterfinal game because of its close proximity, though it’s less certain whether the Bulldogs would want to play in the Orange Bowl or the Sugar Bowl for the semifinal.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer looks at the scoreboard during a college football game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. , Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026.

Utah might want to pick the Fiesta Bowl as its quarterfinal for one compelling reason – while it’s almost equidistant from Salt Lake City to both the Fiesta and Rose bowls, the Fiesta Bowl will be played on Dec. 30, giving its participants two days of extra preparation for the semifinals that will be played on Jan. 14 and 15. If Alabama finishes No. 3, it would likely then pick the Cotton Bowl for its quarterfinal because it’s the closest remaining option.

In that scenario, UCLA would get to play in the Rose Bowl even as the No. 4 seed. But any shakeup of the top teams could endanger that possibility, leaving a top-three finish as the best way to increase the probability of the Bruins playing at home.

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UCLA would probably have no preference when it came to the semifinals since both bowl games would involve a long flight, though the Sugar Bowl is one time zone closer to L.A. than the Orange Bowl. UCLA could also host a first-round game at the Rose Bowl if it falls out of the top four, setting up the possibility of back-to-back games inside its home stadium.

But the Bruins would almost certainly prefer a bye that necessitated one fewer game to get to where they want to go. The championship game will be played Jan. 25 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. No one would have any gripes about getting sent there. The UCLA Bruins take the field before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.

, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Utah quarterback Byrd Ficklin reacts after scoring a touchdown against Arizona during a college football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer looks at the scoreboard during a college football game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. , Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026.