UCLA Men's Basketball Sets Program Record with 69-Point Victory Over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

No. 9 UCLA demolished Arkansas-Pine Bluff 106-37 on Wednesday night, establishing a new program record for margin of victory. Nikola Kusturica led the Bruins with 17 points while Jaylen Pettit contributed 16. The win marked a 69-point differential, surpassing the previous record of 65 points set in 1967. UCLA's defense was dominant, holding the Golden Eagles to just nine first-half points, a feat not seen since 1983. The loss drops Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 1-3 as they prepare to face California Baptist.

Serbian star Nikola Kusturica scored 17 points and Jaylen Pettit added 16 as No. 9 UCLA routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 106-37 Wednesday night and set a program record for margin of victory.

The Bruins won by a record 69 points. UCLA's previous largest margin of victory was 65 points, accomplished three times and most recently in a 122-57 win over Portland in 1967, a mark that stood for 59 years. Macaleab Rich led Arkansas-Pine Bluff with 11 points. UCLA's stingy defense limited Arkansas-Pine Bluff to nine points in the first half.

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That matched a school record for fewest points allowed. The Golden Eagles' starting five was a combined 0-for-9 from the field in the first half. The last time the Bruins held a team to nine first-half points was against Howard on Dec. 19, 1983. The Bruins won that game 63-52 at Pauley Pavilion.

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The Bruins led 51-9 at halftime. That 42-point lead is UCLA's largest halftime advantage since the 2012-13 season. UCLA had a 63-29 lead over James Madison on Nov. 15, 2012. The Bruins did commit 11 turnovers in the first half.

The Golden Eagles had 21 turnovers in the first half and finished with 30 total. Arkansas-Pine Bluff: At California Baptist, an NCAA Tournament team last season, on Friday.