UCLA jumps into top 10 of men's AP Top 25 basketball poll as Florida, Duke, Illini lead the rankings

UCLA has climbed into the top 10 in the first regular-season AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll

UCLA climbed into the top 10 in the first regular-season AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll of the season on Monday whileThe Gators, who began the season with wins over then-No. 14 Miami and Jacksonville, earned six more first place-votes and had 53 of the 60 from a national media panel.

Duke earned the other seven first-place votes, Illinois held down No. 3 in the poll, and UConn was fourth after winning an NCAA championship game rematch with then-No. 16 Michigan on Friday night.

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“I talked to the guys about Tuesday night. We're going into enemy territory as the No. 1 team in America,” Florida coach Todd Golden said.

“We're going to get their best shot, and they're going to be well-prepared, and we have to bring our best effort. ”It sent UCLA from No. 22 in the preseason poll to No. 9, its highest ranking since the final poll of the 2022-23 season.

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“Huge,” Bruins coach Mick Cronin said of the win. “They’re going to win a lot of games, man. I don’t know exactly how many they’ve averaged over the last three years, but I’d guess it’s close to 30. So when you get a win over a team like that, it’s massive.

” Virginia moved up three spots to sixth after a trio of wins last week, including a victory over then-No. 12 Arkansas. Texas and Houston were next, then UCLA and Louisville, which moved up one spot to round out the top 10. Tennessee fell three spots to No. 11 after beating Wofford in its only game last week. Arizona dropped seven spots to No. 12.

“It’s not about how we start the season. It's about how we end the season," Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd said.

"Obviously, it hurts when we’re losing. Just remember that feeling. We’ll have a tough stretch in another game, and we’ll need to dig deeper. ”rounded out the first 15 in the poll.

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Texas Tech, Miami and Alabama were next, while Arkansas dropped seven spots to No. 18 after its loss to Virginia, and Michigan fell four spots to No. 20 after its loss to UConn.and Nebraska finished out the Top 25. The Wildcats, who play the Jayhawks on Tuesday night, are one week shy of becoming the first school in the nearly 78-year history of the AP poll to be ranked for 1,000 weeks.

The Huskers, who opened their season with wins over Le Moyne and Providence, jumped into the poll thanks in part toloss to Memphis. The Cyclones fell from No. 18 out of the poll, and were third among the others receiving votes. Memphis was the first team outside of the Top 25, followed by Saint Louis, which had an impressive win over Missouri last week.was next with three of the top 10 and six in the poll.

The Big 12 had five ranked teams, the ACC had four, theSign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here2026 Final Four Odds: Duke, Florida Lead Field; Where Does Michigan Land? Coaching Changes That Will Impact The 2026-27 Men's College Basketball SeasonMen's CBK AP Top 25: Florida, Duke, Illinois Receive 1st Place Preseason Votes2026 Final Four Odds: Duke, Florida Lead Field; Where Does Michigan Land?

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